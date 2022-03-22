England batter Jason Roy handed suspended two-game international ban after disciplinary hearing

England white-ball cricketer Jason Roy has been given a suspended two-game international ban

England white-ball batter Jason Roy has received a suspended two-game ban from international cricket after admitting a charge of "conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game into disrepute".

Roy - who is currently taking a 'short indefinite break' from playing in order to spend time with his family - has had his ban suspended for 12 months "dependent on good behaviour".

The Cricket Discipline Commission also said Roy would pay a fine of £2,500 by the end of March. It is, as yet, unclear what the matter pertains to.

England and Wales Cricket Board statement

A Disciplinary Panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission has announced its sanction on Jason Roy after he admitted a charge of conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute, in breach of ECB Directive 3.3.

Following a full disciplinary hearing at which all available evidence was heard, the Disciplinary Panel ruled that Mr Roy should:

(i) be suspended from the next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection, but that such suspension be suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour; and

(ii) pay a fine of £2,500 by March 31 2022.

Roy last played for England during January's T20I series in the West Indies

Roy was last in international action during England's 3-2 T20I series defeat to the West Indies in January, with his tally of 130 runs including a top-score of 52 in the fourth match.

The Surrey player, 31, then featured for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League before withdrawing from his planned IPL stint with Gujarat Lions in order to spend time at home.

Roy wrote on Twitter at the time: "It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's [IPL]. With everything going on in the world over the last three years it's added up and taken its toll on me."

He added to Surrey's official website: "After more than two years living under Covid restrictions and in a number of bubbles, I feel now is the right time to be with my wife and young children."

Surrey added: "Jason will take a short indefinite break from the game to spend time with his family in the UK.

Since the start of the pandemic, Jason has spent extended periods of time in heavily restrictive Covid-secure 'bubbles' around the world and away from home in order to play cricket.

"There is currently no fixed date for Jason's return to cricket but he will remain in contact with the club during this period, with staff keen to assist him where possible."