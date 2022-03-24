Women's Cricket World Cup: England's Danni Wyatt began to doubt herself after low scores

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Cricket World Cup, where England beat Pakistan by nine wickets to move closer to the semi-finals Highlights from the Women's Cricket World Cup, where England beat Pakistan by nine wickets to move closer to the semi-finals

England batter Danni Wyatt admits she began to doubt herself before snapping a lean run of form with a match-clinching 76 not out against Pakistan at the World Cup.

Wyatt made scores of seven and 33 from the No 6 spot during England's first two matches of the tournament, before notching three, one and 12 in her next three games after being pushed up the order to open.

However, the 30-year-old fired up top at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, with her third ODI half-century and first at the World Cup easing England to their small target of 106 inside 20 overs.

Score summary Pakistan 105 all out in 41.3 overs: Katherine Brunt (3-17), Sophie Ecclestone (3-18), Sidra Amin (32) England 107-1 in 19.2 overs: Danni Wyatt (76no off 68 balls), Heather Knight (24no off 36), Diana Baig (1-14 from six overs) Player of the Match: Danni Wyatt

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain, Wyatt said: "You know what it's like after a couple of failures - you start doubting yourself.

"It isn't very nice, especially when you are away from home and life's a bit tough. I just tried to back myself and play my way, focussing on a couple of things, which worked out."

Wyatt, who struck 11 fours in her 68-ball knock, added: "I was really happy to get some runs, I really enjoyed it. [Pakistan bowler] Diana Baig was really tough, so I tried to get to the other end and take down the other bowlers."

'We want to show the world what we can do'

Defending champions England lost their first three games in the tournament, to Australia, West Indies and South Africa, but have since rallied to see off India, New Zealand and Pakistan and will now secure a semi-final spot if they beat Bangladesh in Wellington this weekend.

Asked if England always felt they could get back on track, Wyatt said: "Definitely. You have seen how close the games have been. It shows how much the other teams have improved.

"We have just focussed on what we need to do better and prepare really well. Go out there, enjoy it, and show the world what we can do."

Seam bowler Katherine Brunt, who ended a four-game wicketless run by taking 3-17 as Pakistan were dismissed for 105 in 41.3 overs, said of the competitive nature of women's cricket: "The world has caught up and there are some brilliant teams around the globe.

"Some brilliant players have come out of the woodwork and some have got better and better and better. That's a credit to the sport and the professionalism of it. Everything is a lot harder now."

'England's most complete performance yet'

On England's victory over Pakistan, skipper Heather Knight added: "I think that was our most complete performance. Yes, the pitch was green but the bowlers have to put the ball in the right areas.

"I was so pleased for Katherine who has had a bit of a tough tournament so far. To see her back to her best was brilliant. You know a player like that is always going to rise to the top.

"With the start we had in this tournament, it was about reminding the girls it's not how you start but how you finish and hopefully we are starting to build a bit of momentum."

