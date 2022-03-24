Pakistan vs Australia: Both sides in with chance of victory as Test series goes down to final day

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the fourth day of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia The best of the action from the fourth day of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia

Pakistan's Test series with Australia has gone down to the final day with both sides in the hunt for victory in Lahore.

Pakistan closed the fourth day on 73-0 and will require a further 278 runs on Friday having been set 351 for victory once Australia declared on 227-3 in their second innings at Gadaffi Stadium.

Abdullah Shafique (27no) was dropped by Steve Smith at slip from the penultimate ball of the day and will resume on the final morning alongside opening partner Imam-ul-Haq (42no).

Abdullah Shafique is unbeaten on 27, with Pakistan 73-0 and needing a further 278 runs for victory on day five

The first and second Tests, in Rawalpindi and Karachi respectively, ended in draws.

Pakistan vs Australia Live on

The Rawalpindi Test was a bore draw but the Karachi clash featured a thrilling finish after Pakistan were set a mammoth 506 to win.

Innings from Babar Azam (196 off 425 balls), Mohammad Rizwan (104) and Shafique (96) had Pakistan dreaming of a remarkable victory at one stage before the hosts lost wickets near the end of the fifth day and were forced to focus on staving off defeat instead, closing on 443-7.

A similarly exciting conclusion could now come in Lahore.

Pakistan-born Australia batter Usman Khawaja top-scored with 104 from 178 balls in the tourists' second innings on Thursday as he continued his excellent form.

Khawaja also scored 91 in the first innings after knocks of 160 and 44 not out in the second Test and 97 in the first Test.

The left-hander's success in Pakistan has followed him hitting twin tons in the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney in January as he returned to international cricket for the first time since August 2019.

Khawaja was bowled on 31 by Pakistan paceman Naseem Shah but was reprieved when the television umpire ruled the bowler had overstepped.

Smith scored 17 for Australia, during which time he became the fastest player to 8,000 Test runs, doing so in his 151st innings, one quicker than Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara.

Pakistan lost their final seven first-innings wickets for just 20 runs on day three in Lahore to trail by 123, but Australia's sporting declaration shortly after tea on day four, and the hosts' openers getting through to stumps unscathed, has left the game fascinatingly poised.

Watch the final day of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia live on Sky Sports Mix from 5am on Friday.