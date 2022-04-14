Anya Shrubsole: England 2017 World Cup hero retires from international cricket

Anya Shrubsole took 227 wickets in 173 England appearances

England's two-time World Cup-winning bowler Anya Shrubsole has announced her retirement from international cricket.

Shrubsole produced the most memorable performance of her international career when taking a record six wickets against India in the 2017 World Cup final as England triumphed on home soil.

The 30-year-old, who is also a two-time Ashes winner, took 227 wickets in 173 international matches across all formats, and is currently England's fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs and leads her country in T20 dismissals.

Shrubsole's decision follows England's run to the World Cup final in New Zealand earlier this month, which ended in defeat to Australia. She will continue to play domestic cricket in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Charlotte Edwards Cup and The Hundred.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shrubsole was named Player of the Match after helping England claim the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup. Relive the match-winning moment. Shrubsole was named Player of the Match after helping England claim the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup. Relive the match-winning moment.

"I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years," said Shrubsole, who made her international debut in 2008.

"To have been involved in women's cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be lucky enough to play for England for so long, I'd have been happy with one game. There have been many ups and downs along the way but it was all worth it to be able to lift the ICC Women's World Cup at Lord's in 2017.

Shrubsole's six-wicket haul at Lord's against India in the 2017 final, which included the match-winning dismissal, saw her awarded an MBE, while she also became the first woman ever to appear on the front cover of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

Shrubsole was awarded an MBE after her 2017 World Cup heroics

ECB managing director of women's cricket, Clare Connor, said: "Anya has been the most tremendous servant to English cricket, and to women's cricket specifically.

"For 14 years she has given everything for the team so it is fitting that her reasons for retiring are so selfless. In her last game for England - the ICC Women's World Cup final in Christchurch - Anya was the team's stand-out performer with the ball, just as she was on that magical day at Lord's in 2017 when England women lifted the World Cup.

"Her longevity, skill and impact with the new and old ball are testament to her work ethic and commitment over so many years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shrubsole took two wickets in two balls during England's World Cup final loss to Australia Shrubsole took two wickets in two balls during England's World Cup final loss to Australia

"Aside from her genius with the ball, Anya was the perfect team-mate - selfless, dedicated, thoughtful and kind. She has already dedicated 14 years to England Women's cricket and I know that she will continue to have a huge impact on the game post-playing.

"Anya loves the game as much as anyone I've ever met and we look forward to retaining her expertise and passion as she embarks on her next chapter.

"We thank her for everything she has done, for every girl she has inspired, and wish her all the best for what comes next."