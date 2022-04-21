Andy Moles: Former Warwickshire cricketer and amputee takes on 'Moler's Marathon' for Professional Cricketers' Trust

Andy Moles is challenging himself to walk 26.2 miles in just six days in aid of the Professional Cricketers' Trust

Former Warwickshire cricketer and amputee Andy Moles is to take on 'Moler's Marathon', challenging himself to walk 26.2 miles in just six days, in aid of the Professional Cricketers' Trust.

The 61-year-old is to begin walking from Worcestershire's New Road on Sunday, June 19, finishing at his former home ground of Edgbaston on Friday, June 24. Moles is aiming to deliver the match ball in time for Birmingham Bears' Vitality Blast match against Worcestershire Rapids that night, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Moles, who has also coached New Zealand, Afghanistan and Scotland internationally after retiring from playing, will be joined by a number of famous faces and former teammates throughout the duration of his extraordinary fundraising effort.

Andy Moles had a spell as head coach of New Zealand in 2008 and 2009

The Trust offered Moles support when he was forced to have his left leg amputated in April 2020, helping fund a new prosthetic limb for him.

Moles had completed a 5km walk in 45-degree heat near his Dubai home, which led to an infected blister and ultimately resulted in the need for his life-changing operation.

In May 2020, only three months after his amputation, Moles completed the #Molers10for10 challenge, covering 10km over the course of one month and raising over £12,500 for the Trust in the process.

Relishing another fundraising challenge, Moles said: "Moler's Marathon is nearly upon us, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge.

"I covered 10km for the Trust as I learned to walk again, but this is a far bigger challenge and one that I am relishing.

"I embark on this walk to raise funds for the Trust who do wonderful work supporting current and former cricketers who fall upon challenging times, as I have seen for myself first hand."

Professional Cricketers' Trust president David Graveney praised the 'inspirational' Moles, saying: "What Andy has achieved on behalf of the Trust during the last two years has been nothing short of inspirational, and we are indebted to him for choosing to support us once again through Moler's Marathon.

"I would urge anyone and everyone associated with the cricket family to join us en route and show their support in late June."