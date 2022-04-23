County Championship: Middlesex thrash Glamorgan; Josh Bohannon scores double ton for Lancashire

Toby Roland-Jones took eight wickets in the match as Middlesex thumped Glamorgan in Cardiff

Middlesex completed an innings-and-82-run thrashing of Glamorgan inside the first hour on day three in the sides' LV= Insurance County Championship clash in Cardiff.

Glamorgan, whose defeat was their first in three games this season, were bowled out for 132 in their second innings having added just 28 runs to their overnight 106-6.

Toby Roland-Jones (5-40) and Tom Helm (3-24) shared the final four wickets, with Helm bowling Michael Hogan to clinch Middlesex's first win of the Division Two campaign following last week's draw with Derbyshire.

Roland-Jones ended with match figures of 8-74 having taken 3-34 in Glamorgan's first-innings 122 all out, while he also struck 65 as Middlesex made 336 all out in their sole innings after being 110-6.

Roland-Jones removed Glamorgan's Sam Northeast and Michael Neser inside the first three overs on Saturday morning before fellow seamer Helm accounted for Timm van der Gugten and Hogan.

In Division One, Lancashire batter Josh Bohannon scored a maiden first-class double century to press his claims for an England Test spot when the series against New Zealand begins in early June.

The 25-year-old made 231 from 467 balls against Gloucestershire at Emirates Old Trafford, hitting 30 fours and a six, as he impressed once more having averaged over 53 in last season's County Championship.

Nottinghamshire opener Ben Slater (225no) also hit a double century, in the Division Two encounter with Durham at Emirates Riverside.