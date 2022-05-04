England slip to sixth in ICC Test rankings, lowest points rating since 1995; Australia extend lead at top

England have won one and lost 11 of their previous 17 Tests

England have tumbled to sixth in the world Test rankings ahead of the Ben Stokes era with the ICC's annual update seeing the team record their lowest points rating since 1995.

Stokes, who succeeded Joe Root as skipper last week, takes over a side that has managed just one win and suffered 11 defeats in their last 17 Tests.

England lost 1-0 in the West Indies in March, a result that followed a 4-0 Ashes thrashing across December and January, and they have now seen their rating slip from 97 to 88 points with the 4-1 win at home to India in 2018 wiped from the rankings.

Men's ICC Test rankings (Afghanistan and Ireland have not yet played enough Tests to be included) Team Rating 1. Australia 128 2. India 119 3. New Zealand 111 4. South Africa 110 5. Pakistan 93 6. England 88 7. Sri Lanka 81 8. West Indies 77 9. Bangladesh 51 10. Zimbabwe 25

Stokes' side have dropped below Pakistan (93 points), who fill out the top five behind Australia (128), India (119), New Zealand (111) and South Africa (110).

The new rankings reflect all Test series played since May 2019, with those completed prior to May 2021 weighted at 50 per cent and series after that at 100 per cent.

England to face New Zealand, South Africa and India

England face New Zealand and South Africa in three-Test series at home this summer, while they will also meet India in a game rearranged from last summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The result of the India Test will be included in England's current rating, with the standings updated after the conclusion of that match, which takes place at Edgbaston between July 1-5.

Stokes spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since being appointed, saying Test cricket was his "No 1 priority" and that he wanted "selfless" players in his team moving forward.

The 30-year-old also explained why he is so passionate about Test cricket, saying: "If you have played five-day Tests, right to the end, the feeling of coming off winning that game, you don't really get that from another form.

"You don't know what's going to happen day-to-day, session-to-session. It's so up and down and things can change.

"That's what I love about it, it is proper, proper hard work. It's why it's called Test cricket. Test cricket is the best format, the purest form.

Stokes: I want to make England Test team great again

"Being completely realistic, winning one game in 17 is nowhere near good enough for the people we have in our team. We can look at that and go there is only one to go, which is up.

"We have not been good enough. That is not a dig at any individual as I have been part of that. As a team we know we have not been good enough, not played to the standard we know we can.

"It's about understanding that and fixing it but we need to understand things won't happen overnight. I can't just expect it to click and all of a sudden we are No 1 in a year's time.

"I am very excited about the role of hopefully making the England Test team great again. It's a big goal of mine."

Stokes also explained how vital it is that England's new Test coach - Gary Kirsten, Simon Katich and Ottis Gibson are some of the names reportedly in the frame - shares the same philosophy held by himself and recently-appointed managing director of men's cricket, Rob Key.

The all-rounder added: "The main thing is that me, Rob and the coach have the same vision going forward for this Test team.

"It's great to have individual ideas but if most of your ideas are not aligned and three people are thinking completely different things, I don't see how things can get better.

"To have a coach on the same wavelength as us is very important."

Australia remain Test's best; England stay second in white-ball charts

Australia have extended their lead at the summit of the Test rankings from one point to nine, with Pat Cummins' men following their Ashes success with a 1-0 victory in Pakistan.

England remain second in the one-day international rankings - but they are now just one point behind New Zealand and 17 ahead of third-placed Australia.

England also stay second in the T20 international standings but have seen India extend their lead over them from one point to five.

Vs New Zealand

First Test (Lord's) - June 2-6

Second Test (Trent Bridge) - June 10-14

Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley) - June 23-27

Vs Netherlands

First ODI (Amstelveen) - June 17

Second ODI (Amstelveen) - June 19

Third ODI (Amstelveen) - June 22

Vs India

Fifth Test (Edgbaston) - July 1-5 (this game was postponed in the summer of 2021 due to Covid-19)

First T20 international (The Ageas Bowl) - July 7

Second T20 international (Edgbaston) - July 9

Third T20 international (Trent Bridge) - July 10

First ODI (The Kia Oval) - July 12

Second ODI (Lord's) - July 14

Third ODI (Emirates Old Trafford) - July 17

Vs South Africa

First ODI (Emirates Riverside) - July 19

Second ODI (Emirates Old Trafford) - July 22

Third ODI (Clean Slate Headingley) - July 24

First T20 international (Bristol) - July 27

Second T20 international (Cardiff) - July 29

Third T20 international (The Ageas Bowl) - July 31

First Test (Lord's) - August 17-21

Second Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - August 25-29

Third Test (The Kia Oval) - September 8-12