Cricket Australia confirms matches against England men and women this summer

Cricket Australia has announced T20I and ODI matches against England's men's and women's teams as part of a busy 2022-23 summer schedule.

England men will travel to face the reigning T20 champions in an opening clash at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 9, before the teams meet at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 12 and October 14 ahead of Australia's World Cup defence October 16 to November 13.

Matthew Mott's ODI team then kick off a three-match series in Adelaide on November 17, followed by games in Sydney on November 19 and Melbourne on November 22.

Australia's T20 World Cup-winning women meanwhile compete against Australia, Pakistan and Ireland in Derry from July 16 to July 23 as part of the Women's Commonwealth Bank T20I Tri-Series, after which Birmingham awaits as the 2022 Commonwealth Games take place from July 29-August 7.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain says appointing Matthew Mott as England men's white ball head coach was an excellent choice as he is an exceptional coach.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: "Following arguably the most successful summer in our cricket history last year, we are thrilled to announce an action-packed international schedule for our outstanding women's and men's teams.

"We are hosting a record six touring nations to Australia this season, in addition to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It promises to be an incredible summer.

"We are delighted that Test cricket is coming back to Perth Stadium for the first Test of the summer versus the West Indies, after almost three years without international cricket, and we look forward to hosting South Africa over Boxing Day and New Year for the first time since 2008.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish our No.1-ranked women's team the best of luck as they head to Ireland and then England for the Commonwealth Games. It's the start of an exciting eight months for the team that also includes a tour to India, home series against Pakistan, the opportunity to play in the Hundred and our own extended domestic season, before the T20 World Cup.

Highlights of Australia's comprehensive 71-run win over England as they triumphed at the Women's World Cup.

Australia's schedule also includes ODI Series against Zimbabwe (August 28-September 3), New Zealand (September 6-September 11), followed by a T20I Series against West Indies to precede their meeting with England.

Newly-appointed head coach Andrew McDonald leads his team out in their first Test of the summer against West Indies on November 30, before welcoming South Africa in December.

Next February will also see Australia's women go in search of their sixth T20 World Cup crown.

"After two years of being impacted by the pandemic, the 2022-23 home summer will be an especially busy one for the Australian men's team as we honour our commitments to the ICC's Future Tours Program," Hockley added. "This provides important opportunities to progress towards ICC World Test Championship Final qualification as well as build up for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India in 2023."