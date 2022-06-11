Chris Woakes: England bowler targets injury comeback in next three weeks

Chris Woakes is aiming to return to action by the end of June

Injured England seamer Chris Woakes is aiming for a competitive return to action in the next three weeks.

Woakes has not played since the 1-0 Test series defeat against West Indies in March, the end of a long winter that also included the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

The 33-year-old returned from his winter travails with a couple of fitness issues, the most pressing of them a long-term knee problem he has managed for several years.

With several pace bowlers on the injury list, England will be encouraged to hear Woakes is edging closer to a comeback with his county side, Warwickshire.

Speaking as a guest commentator on Sky Sports' coverage of the second Test against New Zealand, he said: "My body needed a bit of a break. The knee is the thing causing me most grief at the moment.

"It's been a tricky period of time, but it feels like it's turned a corner. I've got the ball back in my hand, albeit some very light bowling sessions, but I feel like competitive cricket isn't too far away.

"Personally, I'd like to be playing by the end of the month."

Woakes (right) has not featured since the Grenada Test against West Indies at the end of March

One possible target for Woakes could be the Bears' LV= Insurance County Championship fixture at Northamptonshire, which gets under way on June 26.

That might enable Woakes to press his claims for England's Test series against South Africa in August - and the seamer says he has no plans to reduce his workload by prioritising either red or white-ball cricket at this stage.

He added: "I still see myself as an all-format player - I'd like to do that as long as possible. I don't feel like I'm anywhere near the end."