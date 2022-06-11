Chris Woakes: England bowler targets injury comeback in next three weeks
Chris Woakes has not played so far this season after returning from England's Test series in the Caribbean with a number of injury issues; the seamer could feature for Warwickshire in their County Championship game at Northamptonshire later this month
Last Updated: 11/06/22 4:38pm
Injured England seamer Chris Woakes is aiming for a competitive return to action in the next three weeks.
Woakes has not played since the 1-0 Test series defeat against West Indies in March, the end of a long winter that also included the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.
The 33-year-old returned from his winter travails with a couple of fitness issues, the most pressing of them a long-term knee problem he has managed for several years.
With several pace bowlers on the injury list, England will be encouraged to hear Woakes is edging closer to a comeback with his county side, Warwickshire.
Speaking as a guest commentator on Sky Sports' coverage of the second Test against New Zealand, he said: "My body needed a bit of a break. The knee is the thing causing me most grief at the moment.
"It's been a tricky period of time, but it feels like it's turned a corner. I've got the ball back in my hand, albeit some very light bowling sessions, but I feel like competitive cricket isn't too far away.
"Personally, I'd like to be playing by the end of the month."
One possible target for Woakes could be the Bears' LV= Insurance County Championship fixture at Northamptonshire, which gets under way on June 26.
That might enable Woakes to press his claims for England's Test series against South Africa in August - and the seamer says he has no plans to reduce his workload by prioritising either red or white-ball cricket at this stage.
He added: "I still see myself as an all-format player - I'd like to do that as long as possible. I don't feel like I'm anywhere near the end."