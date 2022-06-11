Moeen Ali: England all-rounder open to Test return under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes

Moeen Ali retired from Test cricket last year

Moeen Ali has opened the door to a return to Test cricket with England, saying he would love to play under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Off-spinning all-rounder Moeen retired from Test cricket last September, having scored 2,914 runs and taken 195 wickets in his 64 appearances.

McCullum said last month that he could try to bring Moeen, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid back into England's red-ball team and Moeen believes he would suit McCullum and Stokes' style of play.

"He [McCullum] got the job and messaged me the day after during the IPL and said, 'are you in?'" Moeen told BBC Test Match Special.

"He said he will call me on the weekend. So we spoke and he said, 'look in future if we need you if there are injuries or a tour in the sub-continent etc, are you keen to play?'

"He's a very difficult person to say no to that and I found that very, very hard. He's very convincing.

"To be honest, I'd love to play under him and Stokesy. Both of them have that character about them. They're very aggressive. I think I would suit their cricket a bit more and I think they feel I would suit them as well."

Moeen remains a key part of England's white-ball sides and McCullum believes he could easily translate those short-form skills into Test cricket.

"I'm sure if Mo [Moeen] wanted to [play Test cricket] and was prepared to put the yards in to make it back into the side then he'd challenge, no doubt," said McCullum.