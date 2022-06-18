T20 Blast round-up: Leus du Plooy helps Derbyshire to six-wicket victory over Yorkshire

Leus du Plooy's unbeaten 48 helped Derbyshire to victory against Yorkshire

Leus du Plooy smashed an unbeaten 48 off 20 balls to lead Derbyshire to a six-wicket victory over Yorkshire in a rain-affected Vitality Blast North Group match in Chesterfield.

With the Falcons chasing a revised target of 105 from 10 overs, Du Plooy hit two sixes and a four off Matthew Waite to clinch a dramatic win with two balls to spare.

Harry Brook had earlier scored 77 off 50 balls, his third half-century of the competition, and Finn Allen hit four sixes in his 37 from 17 balls but the Vikings lost their last five wickets for six runs in 11 balls to finish on 175.

Fast bowler George Scrimshaw took three wickets in the final over to finish with three for 20 and spinner Mark Watt three for 29 before rain delayed the contest for 90 minutes.

Yorkshire looked favourites when Dom Leech took three wickets but du Plooy had the final word to give the Falcons a fourth straight T20 win over Yorkshire at Queen's Park.

The Vikings had threatened to run riot after Allen and Adam Lyth took 32 from the first two overs but Watt slammed on the brakes with a double wicket-maiden in the third.

Lyth was bowled swinging wildly at the spinner's first ball and Tom Kohler-Cadmore was yorked by a quicker ball without scoring.

Watt's next over cost 14 as Brook drove him for four and a straight six but the Falcons claimed the big wicket of Allen in the last over of the powerplay when he lifted Mattie McKiernan to deep square. But Brook was combining placement with power, straight driving Alex Hughes and McKiernan for sixes to reach 50 from 29 balls although the Falcons were keeping the Vikings in range by picking up wickets.

Shadab Khan drove McKiernan for six but then played on to Watt before Will Fraine drilled Hughes to long off.

Scrimshaw used the short ball well to slow the scoring rate and, although Brook pulled Watt for six, the Vikings fell away badly, scoring only 29 from the last five overs.

Brook and Matthew Waite fell to Kerr trying to clear the ropes before Scrimshaw bowled a superb final over, taking three wickets and conceding only one run.

Jordan Thompson scored only 12 from 17 balls before he skied to third man, Dom Bess was lbw first ball and Matthew Revis was caught behind swinging at another well-directed short ball.

Rain delayed the Falcons' chase and when the game resumed, Leech struck twice in the second over.

Luis Reece ramped the first ball for six but was lbw to the next and Wayne Madsen was caught behind cutting at the fifth.

Du Plooy got the Falcons back on track by driving Revis over long off as 16 came from the third over but Thompson responded by conceding only three from the next.

Du Plooy pulled two fours off the fifth to leave the Falcons needing 56 off 30 balls and the home side moved ahead of the rate with three boundaries off Waite.

With the rain falling again, Shan Masood cut Thompson for four to reduce the target to 32 from 18 balls but was superbly caught at short third man by Bess, who fell awkwardly and had to leave the field.

Brooke Guest pulled Khan to long on but with 19 needed off the last over, Waite bowled a wide and Du Plooy did the rest, winning the game in style with a huge six over midwicket.

Northants go top of North group despite Worcestershire washout

Northamptonshire Steelbacks moved to the top of the North Group in the Vitality Blast despite suffering weather frustration against Worcestershire Rapids at New Road.

The Steelbacks had won their previous four games only for that run to be ended by a washout against their bottom-placed opponents.

But the single point they accrued was sufficient to move them ahead of previous leaders Lancashire Lightning and remain on course to reach the knockout stages.

The Steelbacks had inflicted the first setback of the season on the Lightning on Friday evening when they won by seven wickets.

Northamptonshire have taken 14 points from their 10 games and had defeated the Rapids by 73 runs when the sides met at Wantage Road nine days ago.

Proceedings got as far as Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb winning the toss and putting the Rapids in to bat in a game reduced to 11 overs a side and scheduled to get underway at 4.45pm.

But a further downpour led to the game being abandoned and denying Cobb the chance to score a fourth successive half-century in the tournament.

The Rapids had lost eight of their opening nine games before this washout.

They would have been without batter Jack Haynes, their second-highest run-scorer in the Blast this summer with 235, had play got underway.

He suffered a knee injury when fielding in Friday evening's defeat by Leicestershire Foxes at the County Ground.

Gloucestershire suffer blast setback after Glamorgan clash abandoned

Gloucestershire's attempts to secure a quarter-final berth in the Vitality Blast received a setback when their home game against Glamorgan was abandoned without a ball being bowled after adverse weather hit Bristol.

Looking to bounce back after defeat to neighbours Somerset, 24 hours earlier, Gloucestershire required victory in order to keep in touch with the frontrunners in the South Group.

But they were frustrated by the steady rain that arrived into the West Country in late afternoon and continued to fall on the Seat Unique Stadium throughout the early evening.

Ground staff commenced a mopping-up operation at 7pm and umpires Hassan Adnan and David Millns - following a 7.45pm inspection - decided that an 11-over-a-side contest would be possible.

Gloucestershire skipper Jack Taylor won the toss and elected to field, but the rain returned just moments before the scheduled start at 8.15pm, forcing the players back into the dressing room.

The big covers went back on and it came as no surprise when the umpires called it off, leaving the two teams to take a point apiece.

Gloucestershire move back above Hampshire into fourth place, while Glamorgan leapfrog Middlesex and Sussex into sixth spot to keep alive their faint hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Glamorgan can further improve their position when they host Sussex at Sophia Gardens on Sunday, while Gloucestershire return to action against Kent at Canterbury on Tuesday.