England openers Jason Roy and Phil Salt hit fifties in ODI series-clinching win over Netherlands

England sealed a series victory over the Netherlands as they cruised to a six-wicket win in the second one-day international at Amstelveen.

In a match reduced to 41 overs per side following heavy overnight rain, the home side were restricted to 235-7 despite stand-in captain Scott Edwards (78 off 73 balls) scoring his second half-century of the series.

Following England's world-record 498 at the same venue on Friday, a 236 target never seemed likely to challenge them and despite a brief mid-innings wobble from the tourists, the victory was secured with 29 balls to spare.

Score summary Netherlands 235-7 - Edwards (78 off 73), Willey (2-46), Rashid (2-50)

England 239-4 - Salt (77 off 54), Roy (73 off 60), Ali (42no off 40); Dutt (2-55)

Half-centuries from Jason Roy (73 off 60) - in his 100th ODI - and Phil Salt (77 off 54) in an opening stand of 139 broke the back of the chase and after they fell, it was left to Dawid Malan (36no off 50) and Moeen Ali (42no off 40) to finish the job.

England will now aim to complete a 3-0 series sweep at the same ground on Wednesday.

England bowlers start fast after rain delay

Four pitch inspections were required before the umpires were finally happy the surface was fit to play and, having won the toss, Netherlands opted to bat first.

They were soon in trouble though with wickets for David Willey (2-46), Adil Rashid (2-50) and Brydon Carse (1-36) reducing the hosts to 36-3 in the 10th over.

It could have been worse at the end of the next as Edwards, having successfully overturned an lbw decision off Rashid, should have been run out going for a quick single.

He was still well short of his ground as Roy's throw was collected by Jos Buttler but somehow the England wicketkeeper, playing his 150th ODI, missed the stumps as he went to dislodge the bails and Edwards got home.

A partnership of 61 between Edwards and Bas de Leede (34) followed but it was relatively slow going and the latter departed trying to push things on, skying the ball to Willey at mid-on off Liam Livingstone (1-28).

Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru had more success in increasing the scoring rate in a stand of 73 for the fifth wicket before both were accounted for by Willey.

Nidamanuru (28 off 30) was cleaned up by a full, swinging delivery and Edwards was marginally short of his ground after Willey's direct hit with a throw from the edge of the 30-yard circle.

Rashid bowled debutant Tim Pringle (0) and despite a few lusty blows late on from Logan van Beek (30no off 36) and Shane Snater (17no off 10), the Netherlands' total looked well short of par.

Roy sets the tone for England run-chase

That point was hammered home by Roy in the first over of the chase as he shimmied down the pitch and crashed Van Beek through the covers for four three times.

The tone was set, and England never looked back. Roy scored the bulk of the early runs and was soon raising his bat having brought up a 21st ODI fifty, in his landmark game.

After a slower start, Salt was in hot pursuit before long and the opening pair's efforts meant the question became how quickly - rather than if - England would knock off the runs.

Salt's half-century, the second of his burgeoning ODI career to go with his maiden century in the series opener, came up from 37 balls but Netherlands were determined to make life as tough for England as possible.

They were given an opening when Roy sliced the ball to short third man trying to hammer Aryan Dutt (2-55) over the legside.

Salt and Malan kept England moving comfortably, but the former then charged past one and was bowled by Dutt, the first of three wickets for just nine runs in three overs as the Netherlands spinners made the most of a used surface.

Captain Eoin Morgan's poor form continued as he departed for a seven-ball duck and Livingstone was bowled by a ripper from Pringle (1-51) - a memorable first ODI wicket for the left-arm spinner.

Dutt thought he had a third soon after when he turned one past Malan and hit him on the front pad. The umpire raised his finger, but Malan reviewed and it was shown to be going just over the top.

From there though, Malan and Ali made sure there would be no further scares, calmly ticking over the required runs for a time before accelerating towards the finish line.

Ali nailed Pringle for a straight six and then levelled the scores with four from the next. He would have assumed his job was done but Malan played out a maiden and it was left to Ali to hit the winning runs with the first ball of the following over.

What's next?

The ODI series concludes with a third match at Amstelveen as Morgan's side try to complete a 3-0 sweep and a few more ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points. Watch live from 9.50am, Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket.

Meanwhile, the England Test side are back in action from Thursday. They're also looking to make it a 3-0 series whitewash when they take on World Test Champions New Zealand at Headingley. Coverage starts at 10am on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.