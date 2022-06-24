Vitality Blast: Wins for Birmingham Bears, Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Notts Outlaws and Somerset

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the T20 Vitality Blast match between the Birmingham Bears and the Worcestershire Rapids Highlights of the T20 Vitality Blast match between the Birmingham Bears and the Worcestershire Rapids

Birmingham Bears recovered from three for two to hammer Worcestershire by 144 runs in the Vitality Blast.

Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire

Mitchell Stanley removed Alex Davies and Sam Hain for ducks but Adam Hose hit an unbeaten 110 from 53 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes, and was well supported by Dan Mousley with 53 in a huge total of 228 for eight.

Danny Briggs then took four for 25 as Worcestershire were bowled out for 84, Colin Munro offering the only resistance with 34.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire

Benny Howell's late onslaught came up just short as Hampshire lost by nine runs to Gloucestershire.

Ben McDermott's half-century led Hampshire to 178 for seven, helped by quick late runs from James Fuller (22) and Liam Dawson (20no), and they looked in control after reducing their hosts to 48 for four.

There were still 47 needed off the last three overs and though Howell smashed 34 off 13 balls to give his side hope, Chris Wood held his nerve defending 21 off the last over.

Glamorgan vs Somerset

Somerset beat Glamorgan by 16 runs in a seven-overs-a-side game, Tom Abell hitting 26 from 14 balls in their total of 75 for six even as Michael Neser took three for 19.

Colin Ingram smashed 37 off 19 but Glamorgan's reply staggered to 59 for five as Ben Green took two for 13.

Kent vs Sussex

Joe Denly and Sam Billings powered Kent to a six-wicket win over Sussex, with both sides now out of contention for the quarter-finals.

Grant Stewart took three for 38 to restrict Sussex to 158 for eight, George Garton providing late impetus with 31 from 16 balls, and Denly then hit 58 and Billings 43 not out in a comfortable chase.

Essex vs Surrey

South Group leaders Surrey suffered a second straight defeat as Michael Pepper fired Essex to 198 for seven.

Pepper smashed 48 off 18 balls and Paul Walter 49 off 33 as Reece Topley's four for 37 proved in vain.

Aaron Beard more than emulated Topley with four for 29 as Surrey were restricted to 155 for nine, Rory Burns top-scoring with 37 while Chris Jordan hit 34 off 17 balls.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire

Harry Brook's blistering knock of 67 from 31 balls dug Yorkshire out of trouble and propelled them into the Vitality Blast North Group qualification places at Northamptonshire's expense.

Brook's effort, which included four fours and as many sixes, underpinned his partnership of 90 from 46 with skipper David Willey as the Vikings fought back after a dreadful start to post 190 for seven at Wantage Road.

Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite registered a T20 career-best with both bat and ball, following an unbeaten 35 from 20 with figures of three for 18 as the home side crumpled to 128 all out in 16.2 overs.

It was a third straight defeat for Northamptonshire, who have now dropped out of the top four and face a struggle to make the quarter-finals.

Durham vs Notts

Dan Christian survived a final-over scare as Notts Outlaws beat Durham by two runs in a game reduced to 11 overs a side.

Notts posted 98 for nine in their delayed innings, Steven Mullaney with 34 not out off 23 balls and Tom Moores 25 off 11 as Ben Raine took three for 12.

Durham needed 16 off Christian's final six balls and Ned Eckersley hit a four and a six to reduce the target to six off three, but a single and a pair of leg byes left them just short.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire

George Scrimshaw was Derbyshire's hero as they held off Lancashire in a last-over thriller.

Tim David appeared to be firing Lancashire to victory in their chase of 189, making 42 off 23 balls, but after he took a single from the first ball of Scrimshaw's final over the seamer - who had conceded 48 off his previous three overs - successfully defended the 10 runs still required, aided by the wicket of Rob Jones.

Steven Croft (47) and Luke Wells (42) also impressed for the visitors after Shan Masood hit 75 and Wayne Madsen 70 in Derbyshire's 188 for eight.