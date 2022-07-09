Eoin Morgan says Richard Gleeson can push for T20 World Cup place after 'remarkable' England debut

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Gleeson took three wickets in four deliveries on an England debut to remember at Edgbaston, removing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant Richard Gleeson took three wickets in four deliveries on an England debut to remember at Edgbaston, removing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

Eoin Morgan says fast bowler Richard Gleeson can push for a place in England's T20 World Cup squad in Australia later this year after a "remarkable" debut in which he removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the space of four deliveries.

Gleeson, 34, came on bowl with India 43-0 after four overs in the second T20 international at Edgbaston and proceeded to bounce out Rohit with his fifth delivery before having Kohli and Pant caught from the seventh and eighth balls he sent down.

The Lancashire quick finished with 3-15 from his four overs, with 16 dot balls, and although his efforts came in vain as England slumped to a 49-run loss and a series defeat, former skipper Morgan was hugely impressed by Gleeson's performance.

Morgan told Sky Sports Cricket: "Gleeson's debut was remarkable. England can add another name to that not-so-long list of bowlers that can contribute at international level.

Pace bowler Gleeson took three wickets and delivered 16 dot balls out of 24 during a superb England debut

"He comes in with a reputation of being great at the end of innings for his county in various forms but he came in here, hit a length hard and fast, and dismissed Kohli, Pant and Sharma.

"It was extraordinary. This is a huge find for English cricket and one they can build towards the next World Cup and possibly the next 50-over World Cup [in India] next year.

"Speaking to guys who have faced him, his yorker is probably his best ball, so if he can add a fast yorker to what he bowled today, there is your perfect bowler."

Gleeson: If I keep performing, anything could happen

When asked whether the T20 World Cup was on his radar, Gleeson said: "You want to play in the big occasions, don't you? So, yeah, why not? I'll just look towards the next game and go from there.

"(England selection) wasn't anywhere near my radar. It was just to play the highest standard that I could.

"I just want to keep playing cricket and enjoying it, playing for as long as I can. Who knows? If I keep performing, anything could happen."

England Test paceman Stuart Broad added of Gleeson: "It was incredible. This is the first time I have seen him bowl live and I was really impressed.

"He has shown attributes you would want from an international bowler. He has great pace, it was express pace. He stuck to a plan and delivered. I cannot think of a weak ball he bowled.

"He bowled a heavy length, used his bouncer, bowled the wobble seam and the cross seam. He didn't complicate things. He stuck to what worked for him, getting the biggest India wickets and causing the batters issues.

Broad: Gleeson a great example to older county players

"I wonder if his age has helped him. He had no nerves. He came on at a very difficult time, under pressure, and he did fantastically well. That's what you look for in international cricket.

"It's a great day for him and his family but also for pros of 28 and over who think their time to pull on an England shirt may have gone.

"He is not going to be around for five, six, seven years but could he make a great impact in the next three months? Absolutely."

Broad now hopes Gleeson plays again in the third and final T20 international at Trent Bridge on Sunday, a ground which is usually a haven for batters.

Broad added: "It would be great to see Gleeson on a different type of pitch. He is confident and we might see what slower balls and yorkers he has got."

Gleeson - who has signed a T20-only deal with Lancashire this season - suffered a stress fracture of the lower back in 2020 which threatened to end his career.

The former Northamptonshire seamer said: "It wasn't me contemplating retirement. It's something that would have been forced upon me.

"(The recovery) was a long, slow process. Unfortunately, because of my age, it takes a little bit longer to heal from things like that. But (playing again) makes it all worthwhile.

"It's all about winning games of cricket at the end of the day so it's disappointing to lose but on a personal note it was a great start."

Gleeson's three-wicket burst - as it happened

WICKET! Rohit c Buttler b Gleeson 31 - India 49-1

What a moment for Richard Gleeson! He has his maiden international wicket, and what a wicket it is - the key man Rohit gone after a blistering 20-ball knock, bounced out!. A terrific catch from Buttler, over his shoulder.

WICKET! Kohli c Malan b Gleeson 1 - India 61-2

Wow! What an impact Gleeson is having on debut, with Kohli now joining Rohit among his scalps. Kohli tries to swing this delivery away into leg, but gets a thick leading edge that flies over backward point, where Malan takes a superb diving catch.

WICKET! Pant c Buttler b Gleeson 26 - India 61-3

He has two wickets in as many balls - and three in four! Gleeson finds himself on a hat-trick as Pant is the latest to fall. The left-hander inside edging one through to the keeper when looking for a big swing to leg.

Atherton: Gleeson's story 'great on a human level'

Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton...

"Gleeson is a Lancashire boy, but was not picked up by the county. He was just playing for Blackpool Cricket Club and a bit of minor counties stuff, until he was about 27 when Northants then took a chance on him.

"He went down to the Midlands and played for a few seasons there until Lancashire ultimately came calling.

"He has had a couple of horrendous years to injuries - stress fractures, knee and ankle issues - but now, at the age of 34, is getting his first cap.

"This is a great story on a human level and he is a lesson for everyone out there that it is never too late. Keep going and keep working for your dream.

"He has also been picked because England are looking at their death-bowling options. Death bowling cost them in the T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last year."

