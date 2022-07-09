England collapse to series defeat to India after heavy loss in second T20I at Edgbaston

England captain Jos Buttler was dismissed for four as England were bowled out for 121

England slumped to a series defeat to India as they again faltered with the bat, bowled out for 121 in a heavy 49-run defeat in the second T20 international at Edgbaston.

Although England were improved with the ball - Richard Gleeson (3-15) enjoying a sensational international debut - to restrict India to 170-8, in reply their top order was blasted out for the second successive game.

Jason Roy followed Jos Buttler's first-ball duck in Thursday night's opening defeat with one of his own here, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-15) again getting the ball to talk early as an outswinger took Roy's outside edge through to slip.

England vs India Live on

Buttler (4) swiftly followed his partner back to the pavilion in Bhuvneshwar's second over when DRS detected the faintest of toe edges to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps, while Jasprit Bumrah (2-10) - back in the side along with Pant, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja of India's Test-playing contingent - bowled Liam Livingstone (15) through the gate with a beautifully disguised slower ball.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jaspirit Bumrah bowled Liam Livingstone with a wicked cutter at Edgbaston. Jaspirit Bumrah bowled Liam Livingstone with a wicked cutter at Edgbaston.

Moeen Ali (35 off 21) and David Willey (33no off 22) struck some lusty blows towards the back end of the innings, but there was otherwise very little for the home side to shout about as they were bundled out in 17 overs.

Earlier, on what looked to be a belting batting track, Buttler opted to chase after winning the toss and India promptly made use of the conditions with Rohit Sharma (31 off 20) and Pant (26 off 15) putting on 49 for the first wicket inside five overs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Gleeson took three wickets in four deliveries on an England debut to remember at Edgbaston, removing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Richard Gleeson took three wickets in four deliveries on an England debut to remember at Edgbaston, removing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

It was the introduction of Gleeson that ultimately broke the stand, with Rohit - who had been dropped on one by Roy at point - top-edging an attempted pull, Buttler claiming a terrific catch over his shoulder.

In his second over, Gleeson suddenly found himself on a hat-trick as he saw off key men Kohli (1) and Pant in consecutive deliveries, while the equally impressive Chris Jordan (4-27) also claimed two in two in the 11th over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Jordan took the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in consecutive balls at Edgbaston. Chris Jordan took the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in consecutive balls at Edgbaston.

Suryakumar Yadav (15 off 11) and Hardik Pandya (12 off 15) were the unfortunate batters this time as India slipped to 89-5, with England - Gleeson and Jordan, in particular - repeatedly having success when bowling cross-seamers banged into the Edgbaston surface.

But India rallied well in the second half of their innings, Jadeja smashing an unbeaten 46 off 29 deliveries to see the visitors up to what proved to be a series-clinching total.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England made the worst possible start with the bat as Jason Roy was caught at slip off the very first ball of the innings. England made the worst possible start with the bat as Jason Roy was caught at slip off the very first ball of the innings.

What's next?

The T20 international series concludes with the third and final game at Trent Bridge on Sunday, which gets under way at 2.30pm, with build-up beginning on Sky Sports Cricket at 2pm.

England will then host India for three one-day internationals next week, at The Kia Oval (Tuesday, July 12), Lord's (Thursday, July 14) and finally Emirates Old Trafford (Sunday, July 17) - all games live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch the third and final T20 international between England and India, from Trent Bridge, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Sunday afternoon. Coverage begins at 2pm, with the first ball at 2.30pm.