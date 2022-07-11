England stars Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow 'excited' for ODI series return against India, says head coach Matthew Mott

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England men's white-ball head coach Matthew Mott speaks on his side's resilience after their victory over India in the third T20I England men's white-ball head coach Matthew Mott speaks on his side's resilience after their victory over India in the third T20I

England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott said he was pleased with how England's bowlers "held their nerve" to win the third T20 international against India at Trent Bridge after a "tough" couple of defeats.

England lost the series after heavy defeats at The Ageas Bowl and Edgbaston but secured a consolation 17-run victory on Sunday at Trent Bridge, Jos Buttler's first as permanent captain.

The hosts now welcome back Test captain Ben Stokes and the in-form Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to the squad for the three-match one-day international series which starts on Tuesday at The Kia Oval - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm.

England have won four Tests in four this summer playing a stunning new brand of attacking cricket and Mott says the players are "excited" to be reunited.

"Coming off the back of a win, it will be even better," he told Sky Sports. "We will be looking to them to bring that energy in they've had in the Test series.

Ben Stokes has led England's Test team to four wins in four this summer, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in sensational form with the bat

"They're absolutely excited to be back in there. The comments are around 'I can't wait to be back in the coloured clothing'.

"That's great. They've had a great summer but they still want to keep building on that and get back around this group. We will welcome them back."

England go into the ODI series on a winning note, posting a massive 216-run target for India in the final T20I at Trent Bridge, and though the tourists pushed them close courtesy of a stunning maiden century from Suryakumar Yadav, the hosts held on for a consolation victory.

Highlights from England's thrilling T20 win over India in the third and final game of the series at Trent Bridge

"I was really pleased with the way our bowlers held their nerve," Mott said. "It's exactly what we've been talking a lot about, executing under pressure, and I thought we stood up really well today.

"Everyone who has played here [Trent Bridge] knows that total was very gettable. At halfway, we felt like we'd done a pretty good job, but it was never out of their reach."

He added: "It has been a tough couple of days. This team isn't used to losing too often and I think India have played some great cricket.

"I'm really proud of the resilience to come back out, put our marker back out there with the bat - I thought it was a good decision to take it on and bat first - and everyone went out with really good intent and was quite brave.

"That's some of the things we took out of the last couple of games and it's nice to get a win."

'Buttler has shown great character as captain'

The victory was Buttler's first as England's full-time white-ball skipper, having been confirmed as Eoin Morgan's successor earlier this month following the World Cup-winning captain's retirement.

England captain Jos Buttler discusses their narrow 17-run victory over India and just how proud he is of some of his England team-mates despite suffering a series defeat

Mott, himself new to his position as white-ball coach, was left impressed by Buttler's attitude after a couple of early setbacks in his captaincy.

"Obviously we've been tested with a couple of losses but that's when you find out a lot about people and the character he has shown has been great," Mott said.

"He obviously knows it's a tough act to follow, one of the great leaders in cricket of all time. He'll find his way.

"The two of us get on very well, we've got a good rapport and we're already building stuff and asking a lot of questions of each other. That will take time but we're getting there and it has been good fun to start."

