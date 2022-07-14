Reece Topley claims record six-for as England level series with Lord's hammering of India

Reece Topley celebrates one of his six wickets as England levelled the series at Lord's

Reece Topley took six wickets as England fought back brilliantly from their heavy defeat to India on Tuesday to level the series with a 100-run hammering of their own in the second one-day international at Lord's.

England were bowled out for just 110 in their series-opening 10-wicket drubbing at The Kia Oval, and though they again were skittled short of batting their full 50 overs, their 247-run target ultimately proved far too challenging for India on a testing pitch.

Topley (6-24) claimed record figures for an England bowler in ODI cricket to rip through the Indian batting line-up as the visitors were bundled out for 146 in 38.5 overs.

After India won the toss and elected to insert England for the second time in the series, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow got the innings off to a strong start with 41 put on in the opening nine overs.

Roy (23) was first to go, hugely disappointed to chip one from Hardik Pandya (2-28) straight to the man placed at deep backward square.

Then, when Yuzvendra Chahal (4-47) came on and swiftly saw the back of Jonny Bairstow (38), Joe Root (11) and Ben Stokes (21) in quick succession, with Jos Buttler (4) also bowled by Mohammed Shami (1-48) in among the chaos, England looked in danger of again subsiding with the bat.

Liam Livingstone played a few characteristically eye-catching shots in a run-a-ball 33, but his wicket to Hardik, holing out to deep square-leg, in the 29th over had England 148-6.

That could have been even worse soon after, only for David Willey to be dropped by Prasidh Krishna on one, and he and Moeen Ali subsequently cashed in on the error, putting on a 62-run partnership to see England beyond 200 and to a match-winning total.

In reply, Topley immediately set about his work with the wickets of both openers Rohit Sharma (0) and Shikhar Dhawan (9), while Brydon Carse (1-32) picked up the dangerous Rishabh Pant (0) second ball and Willey (1-27) claimed the all-important scalp of the returning Virat Kohli (16) to drop the tourists to 31-4 in only the 12th over of their reply.

Suryakumar Yadav (27) and Hardik (29) briefly rallied the innings, but Topley - back for his second spell - again proved to have the magic touch, picking up the in-form Suryakumar caught in the deep.

After Hardik perished to Moeen (1-30), Ravindra Jadeja (29) and Shami (23) played a few shots, but then Topley and Livingstone (1-4) picked the pair up in consecutive balls to end any faint hopes of an Indian revival.

Precisely three years on from their stunning World Cup win over New Zealand on the same ground, England wrapped up an, admittedly, far more comfortable victory as Topley mopped up the tail to finish with record figures.

