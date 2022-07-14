Reece Topley claims record six-for as England level series with Lord's hammering of India

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the second ODI between England and India at Lords Watch highlights of the second ODI between England and India at Lords

Reece Topley took six wickets as England fought back brilliantly from their heavy defeat to India on Tuesday to level the series with a 100-run hammering of their own in the second one-day international at Lord's.

England were bowled out for just 110 in their series-opening 10-wicket drubbing at The Kia Oval, and though they again were skittled short of batting their full 50 overs, their 247-run target ultimately proved far too challenging for India on a testing pitch.

Topley (6-24) claimed record figures for an England bowler in ODI cricket to rip through the Indian batting line-up as the visitors were bundled out for 146 in 38.5 overs.

After India won the toss and elected to insert England for the second time in the series, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow got the innings off to a strong start with 41 put on in the opening nine overs.

Roy (23) was first to go, hugely disappointed to chip one from Hardik Pandya (2-28) straight to the fielder positioned at deep backward square.

Then, when Yuzvendra Chahal (4-47) came on and saw the back of Jonny Bairstow (38), Joe Root (11) and Ben Stokes (21) in quick succession - with Jos Buttler (4) also bowled by Mohammed Shami (1-48) in among the chaos - England looked in danger of again subsiding with the bat.

Chahal picked up his hat-trick of wickets with all of England's batsmen out on the sweep, Bairstow bowled and Root and Stokes both lbw, the latter when looking to reverse.

Liam Livingstone played a few characteristically eye-catching shots in a run-a-ball 33, but his wicket to Hardik, holing out to deep square-leg, in the 29th over had England 148-6.

That equation could have been even worse just two overs later, only for David Willey to be dropped on one by Prasidh Krishna at fine leg. Willey was again put down when on 24, this one a much tougher chance shelled by a diving Hardik at mid-on, and he duly cashed in on the errors.

Willey (41) and Moeen Ali (47) put on 62 for the seventh wicket to see England beyond 200 and up toward what would prove a match-winning total, even though Jasprit Bumrah (2-49) again ensured the hosts wall fail to bat their full 50 overs, finishing six balls short when bowled out for 246.

In reply, Topley immediately set about his work with the wickets of both openers Rohit Sharma (0), lbw, and Shikhar Dhawan (9), gloving down the legside.

Brydon Carse (1-32) picked up the dangerous Rishabh Pant (0) with just his second ball, a lazy chip straight to mid-on, while Willey (1-27) claimed the all-important scalp of the returning Virat Kohli (16), nicking off to one angled across him, to drop the tourists to 31-4 in only the 12th over.

Suryakumar Yadav (27) and Hardik (29) briefly rallied the innings, but Topley - back for his second spell - again proved to have the magic touch, picking up the in-form Suryakumar chopping one back onto his stumps.

After Hardik then perished to Moeen (1-30), Ravindra Jadeja (29) and Shami (23) played a few shots before Topley and Livingstone (1-4) picked the pair up in consecutive balls to end any faint hopes of an Indian revival.

Precisely three years on from their stunning World Cup win over New Zealand on the same ground, England then wrapped up an, admittedly, far more comfortable victory as Topley mopped up the tail to finish with six-for and record figures.

