Reece Topley: England seamer earns Nasser Hussain plaudits after record 6-24 against India

Nasser Hussain believes Reece Topley has proven his value to the England white-ball team after his record-breaking figures in the 100-run win over India at Lord’s.

Topley produced the best bowling performance by an England men's player in one-day international history with 6-24 in the win which levelled the three-match series at 1-1 and set up a decider at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 28-year-old left-armer has not always had the best of times during his career which has at times been blighted by a series of stress fractures which almost ended his playing days, but former England captain and Sky Sports pundit Hussain was delighted to see Topley play a key role for the team.

"It's an outstanding story, the way he's gone through the ups and downs, the stress fractures," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"He's bowled well in white-ball cricket of late and as well in that T20 game at Trent Bridge when everyone else was going around the park.

"It's his place now and when you get figures like that, with so many big games coming up and England are looking for bowlers with a long list of injuries...if some bowler can stand up and continue to put in performance after performance then you're almost saying 'you can't leave me out'."

Topley bowled particularly well in tandem with fellow left-armer David Willey, who sent down a miserly spell of 1-27 from nine overs with two maidens.

Hussain felt the different bowling styles of the two seamers proved a testing combination for India and hailed Topley's attributes as key for both England's ODI and T20 teams.

"He's quick enough, he's tall, he gets bounce, he's accurate and he's got a good left-arm companion at the other end in David Willey, so they're a good combination," Hussain said.

"David Willey pitches it up and swings it, and Reece Topley comes in and hits the deck. You can see at the death, he's got the variations and the balls out the back of the hand.

"He's very smart, he's a good T20 cricketer as well, so he's got it with the new ball and the old ball - but on a pitch like this, where they were slightly two-paced, his biggest assets are his height and hitting the deck hard."

Topley: I'm happy to have played my part

Topley was pleased just to contribute to England's win after being named player of the match in the win over India at Lord's.

Taking six wickets for the national team to the Home of Cricket proved particularly poignant as it was nearby where he underwent surgery on his back after suffering another stress fracture.

Topley has now taken 12 wickets in his past 12 ODI and T20 matches for England and is aiming to maintain his place in the side as the new era under captain Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott gets under way.

"It was a terrific team performance from the other day and I'm just happy to have played my part," Topley said.

"It means a lot and makes it all worthwhile. It was just over the stand where I had surgery three years ago, so it's come full circle, which is crazy.

"It's everyone's dream to play for England and I just want to pull on the shirt as often as possible and play my part in winning games for England."