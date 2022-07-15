Matthew Potts: Durham seamer gets first England's ODI squad call-up for South Africa series

Matthew Potts receives his first call up to England's ODI squad following his Test debut this summer

Durham seamer Matthew Potts is called up to the ODI squad for the first time after making an impressive debut in England's four Test matches earlier this summer.

Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid returns to both squads after missing the series against India, having been permitted by the ECB to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Jonny Bairstow is included in the T20 squad after he was rested for the India series.

England men's Test captain Ben Stokes will not feature in the Vitality T20I series and The Hundred competition in order to manage his workload.

The ODI series begins in Durham on Tuesday, just two days after the decider of England's three-match 50-over contest with India. Further ODIs then follow at Old Trafford on Friday, July 22 and at Headingley on Sunday, July 24.

The three-match T20I series, which is part of both sides' build-up to the World Cup later this year, starts in Bristol on Wednesday, July 27, before the teams meet again in Cardiff the following day.

The final limited overs match between the teams will be played in Southampton at The Ageas Bowl on Sunday, July 31, before they play a three-match Test series in August and September.

England ODI squad vs South Africa:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

England T20I squad vs South Africa:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

Chris Jordan (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: England vs South Africa on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm (1pm start)

2nd ODI: England vs South Africa on Friday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm (1pm start)

3rd ODI: England vs South Africa on Sunday 24 July - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30am (11am start)

T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I : England v South Africa on Wednesday 27 July - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm (6.30pm start)

2nd T20I: England v South Africa on Thursday 28 July - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm (6.30pm start)

3rd T20I: England v South Africa on Sunday 31 July - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm (2.30pm start)