Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean shine as England beat South Africa in second one-day international

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all the best shots from Sophia Dunkley's incredible knock as she reaches her maiden international ODI century Watch all the best shots from Sophia Dunkley's incredible knock as she reaches her maiden international ODI century

Sophia Dunkley's maiden one-day international century laid the foundations for England to secure a 114-run victory over South Africa in the second women's ODI in Bristol.

Dunkley's ton helped England reach 337-5 at the end of their 50 overs after choosing to bat first, with Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb having got the hosts off to a superb start with an opening stand of 127.

She was well-supported by Nat Sciver as they put on 142 for the third wicket, with all four of England's top order passing the half-century mark.

A strong start to South Africa's reply from Laura Wolvaardt and Andrie Steyn gave them hope of chasing that down, but they were ultimately dismissed for 223 as the home side took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI leg of the tour.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Charlie Dean proved the tourists' chief destroyer, finishing with figures of 4-53, while the spinner was well-supported by three wickets from debutant Issy Wong as England increased their points lead in the multi-format series to 6-2 - even with Marizanne Kapp offering stiff resistance with 73 from 58 balls.

Openers Beaumont and Lamb made the most of skipper Heather Knight's decision to elect to bat first after winning the toss, bringing up the half-century partnership inside the first nine overs of the match.

The duo would go on to make England's first century opening stand in a women's ODI since Beaumont and Danni Wyatt did likewise against Pakistan in 2019 and that was followed by Lamb bringing up her 50 from 54 balls by steering Nonkululeko Mlaba through backwards point for four in the 19th over.

But there would be no back-to-back centuries for the right-hander as three overs later - and just one ball after fellow opener Beaumont had brought up her 50 - she swept a full toss from new bowler Chloe Tryon to Mlaba to depart for a brisk 67 of 65 balls.

England vs South Africa Live on

Beaumont was then dropped by Mlaba off Kapp on 53, but that error did not prove too costly, and the 31-year-old was only able to add five more to her total before becoming Tryon's (2-34) second victim after hitting the spinner to Ismail at mid-off.

Nevertheless, Dunkley and Sciver set about patiently putting on a three-figure stand of their own before starting to cut loose as the innings moved into the final 10 overs.

Sciver made a brisk 63 off just 47 balls, including clubbing Ayabonga Khaka back down the ground for the first six of the innings just one ball after reaching the 50 milestone, although the all-rounder fell in the 45th over when she was bowled trying to sweep Ismail.

Dunkley was in imperious form at the other end, though, bringing up her century off just 87 balls and ultimately ended with 107 off 93 balls before being caught by Wolvaardt on the square-leg boundary off Nadine de Klerk's bowling with the final delivery of the innings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charlie Dean strikes again, this time trapping Andrie Steyn lbw for 28 Charlie Dean strikes again, this time trapping Andrie Steyn lbw for 28

De Klerk (2-65) claimed the wicket of Knight (9), while Wyatt was still there at the end on eight not out as England set the tourists an imposing target of 338. However, South Africa openers Steyn and Wolvaart made a flying start to the reply with an 87 opening stand of their own.

Dean made the breakthrough in the 15th over, though, when Wolvaart chipped the spinner to Wong at mid-off, departing for 55 off 48 balls, and she was followed two overs later by opening partner Steyn (28) who was trapped lbw.

Lara Goodall (16) became Wong's first ODI wicket when she slapped the seamer straight to fellow newcomer Lauren Bell at mid-on and she was also in position to catch Sune Luus (4) from a sweep shot off Dean's bowling soon after.

A top edge to wicketkeeper Amy Jones from a shorter delivery saw Wong account for Tryon (8) and the right-arm medium pacer had her third wicket when Sciver came up with a superb catch to dismiss De Klerk for a duck.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Issy Wong gets her first wicket as she dismisses Lara Goodall for 16 Issy Wong gets her first wicket as she dismisses Lara Goodall for 16

Dean had her fourth wicket when Chetty tried to take her on and hit the off-break bowler straight to Wong at mid-on and Bell dismissing Ismail for a debut wicket in the 36th over left South Africa eight down with 152 still required.

Kapp was providing a one-woman resistance, but she was eventually dislodged by Ecclestone, caught and bowled, followed by the slow left-armer wrapping up the win when Mlaba gifted Dean a simple catch.

What they said

England captain Heather Knight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England Women's captain Heather Knight says her side played their best cricket to make it 2-0 against South Africa England Women's captain Heather Knight says her side played their best cricket to make it 2-0 against South Africa

"It was a brilliant performance to back up the other day. Going into the game we talked about not being complacent and bringing our best cricket, and I think today was probably even better."

South Africa captain Sune Luus

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa Women's captain Sune Luus says lessons were learnt after they fell to a second defeat in their series against England South Africa Women's captain Sune Luus says lessons were learnt after they fell to a second defeat in their series against England

"With a big chase, you always need wickets in hand. Looking at it now, we still had 10 overs to go with 100 runs which I think was very gettable. But lessons learnt today; I think it was a good game of cricket, so onto the next one."

What's next?

England and South Africa now head to Leicester for the last of the three one-day internationals on Monday, live on Sky Sports, followed by the Twenty20 leg of the series getting under way in Chelmsford on Thursday, July 21.