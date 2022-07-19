England bowler Mark Wood confirms need for further elbow surgery | 'I'm struggling to be honest'

England fast bowler Mark Wood has confirmed to Sky Sports he requires further surgery on his elbow, with his goal to be fit for the T20 World Cup in October.

Speaking as part of Sky Sports' coverage of England's first ODI vs South Africa on Tuesday, Wood confirmed the latest injury news.

"Bit of a Sky exclusive: I'm struggling to be honest. I need another operation unfortunately," Wood said.

"I played that club cricket game for Ashington, which was basically a test. The ECB got me to play that game to see how it was.

"I'd been bowling well for two or three weeks in the nets, but when it came to the match, it wasn't so much during the game but the day after.

"So my elbow is really sore now and I'm struggling to fully straighten it again. So there must be something going on.

"It's weird because my ankle feels like a real injury, this doesn't feel like a real injury to me, my elbow, it's just been a nuisance.

"I've got to get it sorted right now if I want to be fit for the T20 World Cup, which is the goal.

"It's just been so frustrating when I've done everything I could, listened to all the experts and done what they've said."

"To not get over that final hump is so frustrating."

After Ben Stokes announced his retirement from one-day international cricket, Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain produced a column on the news.

Hussain talks of his shock at the decision and looks at the contributing factors, including a 'crazy' cricketing schedule for players who feature in all three formats.

"It came as a surprise, to be honest," he said.

"You thought he would be looked after, in terms of being rested from various white-ball tournaments and formats - he'd already announced he was going to miss white-ball series', and The Hundred. To completely knock 50-over cricket on the head is a massive surprise.

"I guess it's the schedule. The cricketing schedule is absolutely crazy at the moment."

