Katherine Brunt: England fast bowler eyes Commonwealth gold medal and willing to do 'whatever it takes'

Katherine Brunt claimed her 100th wicket in T20 international cricket for England in their series-opening win over South Africa

Katherine Brunt relished her return to England's T20 team on Thursday night, finishing with career-best figures of 4-15, and admits she is willing to reach breaking point in pursuit of a gold medal at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The 37-year-old was named player of the match in only her second international appearance of the summer as the hosts beat South Africa by six wickets in the opening T20 match of the series.

England have wrapped up the multi-format series with a game to spare, leading 10-2 with only four remaining points on offer, but the focus is already on the Birmingham Games, which get underway on July 29 and will see women's cricket take centre stage at Edgbaston.

"I don't think anyone has stopped thinking about the Commonwealth Games from when we were first told we would be in," Brunt said.

"It sounds corny, but growing up watching people in the Olympics - I know it is not the Olympics, but it feels like the Olympics - with medals and people on podiums, I just adored those people and thought they were gods.

"To be around those people and feel a part of what they are doing, who they are, that is what my dreams were made of and I never thought it would happen. It is quite weird and I am so grateful at the age I am to still be here and be a part of it."

Brunt retired from Tests earlier this summer to concentrate on white-ball cricket but only played a single 50-over match in the recent series with South Africa but, following her triumphant T20 return, the veteran seamer is ready to get through a potentially gruelling fixture list.

If Heather Knight's side are to win gold at the Commonwealth Games, they will play eight T20 ties during the next two and a half weeks, but Brunt is up for the challenge.

She added: "I am willing to do whatever it takes to play all of those eight games.

"I will give it everything I have got for every game, I will certainly not hold back, and I will have the gold medal in mind every single time. If it means I break at the end, I break, but I will certainly... it will take a lot for me to not be there."

Two early scalps for Brunt at Chelmsford saw her reach 100 international T20 wickets for England and she finished off with another double at the death to claim a first four-for in the format.

Sophia Dunkley then blitzed a maiden half-century -59 off 39 balls - in her first outing at the top of the order, before captain Knight finished off proceedings with 24 not out to see her side home with five overs to spare.

"I was stuck on 99 ODI wickets for quite a while and it was a bit of a thing. I was hoping and praying that would not happen again," Brunt revealed.

"It was a milestone of mine. I felt like I can't retire until I get these two wickets, no way, so I am really happy to be a part of that club and get it out the way.

"Sophia is brilliant, isn't she, and I just love her to bits. She just gets better, doesn't she?

"Some people might have doubted her in the beginning, but she has just got better and better and in each format. Today was wonderful to watch."

