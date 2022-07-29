Commonwealth Games: England captain Heather Knight to miss opening game with hip injury

England captain Heather Knight will miss their opening game of the Commonwealth Games due to a hip injury

England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss the team's opening match of the Commonwealth Games due to a hip injury.

England get their tournament under way against Sri Lanka on Saturday, in which Nat Sciver will again serve as stand-in skipper.

Knight suffered the knock in the opening T20 international of their three-match series against South Africa, the injury seeing her miss the second and third games as England secured a 3-0 sweep.

Highlights from the third T20 international between England and South Africa as the home side completed a series sweep with a 38-run win in Derby

Knight told Sky Sports she is hoping to return for England's second group match against South Africa.

"The hip has taken a little bit longer to settle than first envisaged. Tuesday is now my goal, trying to be ready for then," she said. "I'll try and support the girls the best I can for tomorrow.

"Nat is going to be great. She has obviously captained the last two games; the team will be in very good hands.

Asked whether the injury could rule her out for the entire T20 tournament, with the final being played a week on Sunday (August 7), Knight replied: "I hope not.

"We're going to have to wait and see. It's one of those where it's a little bit of a patience game. I'm just trying to let the injections do their work and see where I am.

"I'm obviously disappointed for tomorrow, but I'm really hopeful I'm going to be back."

Katherine Brunt became England's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals when South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt became her 103rd victim in the format

Cricket has been played in the Commonwealth Games once before, in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, with South Africa winning a men's 50-over competition after beating Australia in the final.

This Games, though, marks the first involvement for women's cricket, with an eight-team T20 tournament taking place.

England, Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Barbados are the sides in the competition.

There's two groups of four, with England joined by Sri Lanka, South Africa and New Zealand in Group B. Each side plays the other teams in their group once each.

The top two in each pool advance to the semi-finals with the bottom two eliminated. Every match will be held at Edgbaston.

Edgbaston will host each of the 16 women's cricket matches at Birmingham 2022

When are the games on?

July 29 - Australia v India (11am); Barbados v Pakistan (6pm)

July 30 - New Zealand v South Africa (11am); England v Sri Lanka (6pm)

July 31 - India v Pakistan (11am); Australia v Barbados (6pm)

August 2 - England v South Africa (11am); New Zealand v Sri Lanka (6pm)

August 3 - Australia v Pakistan (11am); Barbados v India (6pm)

August 4 - South Africa v Sri Lanka (11am); England v New Zealand (6pm)

August 6 - Semi-finals (11am and 6pm)

August 7 - Bronze medal match (10am); Gold medal match (5pm)