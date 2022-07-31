England suffer 2-1 T20I series defeat to South Africa after 90-run thrashing in decider

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the third T20 international as England crumbled to 101 all out to suffer a 2-1 series defeat to South Africa Highlights from the third T20 international as England crumbled to 101 all out to suffer a 2-1 series defeat to South Africa

England crumbled to a 90-run thrashing in the series-deciding third T20 international against South Africa after being rolled for just 101 on a chastening afternoon in Southampton.

Jonny Bairstow (27 off 30) was England's top-scorer as they wilted chasing 192 for victory, with the hosts razed in 16.4 overs for the second game running as wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi picked up 5-24 and Tristan Stubbs took a stunning one-handed catch to remove Moeen Ali (3).

Jos Buttler's side - who were trying to overhaul their opponents' 191-5 - will end the summer without a home white-ball series win, having gone down 2-1 to India in both T20I and one-day international cricket and drawn the ODI series with South Africa after the third game in Leeds was washed out.

England began the T20I series by cracking 234-6, including 20 sixes, during a 41-run win in Bristol but were then torpedoed for 149 in Cardiff before ending with a dismal display at The Ageas Bowl in which they at one point went over 50 deliveries without scoring a boundary during a listless chase.

Jason Roy's form will be a real concern for England ahead of the World Cup later this year - the opener's scratchy 17 from 18 balls on Sunday meaning he has mustered just 76 runs in six T20Is this summer with a best of 27.

Jason Roy was dismissed for 17 as a limp England were bundled out in 16.4 overs

England have 10 more T20 internationals before their World Cup opener against Afghanistan on October 22, with seven games in Pakistan from mid-September and then three in Australia during early-to-mid October.

The Test team, meanwhile, are back in action against South Africa from mid-August, with a three-match series getting under way at Lord's (August 17-21) before further matches at Emirates Old Trafford (August 25-29) and The Kia Oval (September 8-12).

Ben Stokes' red-ball side have won all four of their Test matches this summer, defeating New Zealand three times and India once with their new aggressive style under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

The white-ball outfit, though, have claimed only four victories from 11 completed matches across the 50-over and 20-over formats, going without a home limited-overs series victory for the first summer since 2013.

England wilt as Shamsi takes five and Stubbs bags blinder

Sunday's shellacking in Southampton came as a result of a limp batting display, with Buttler (14 off 10) and Roy falling in the powerplay - Buttler spooning Keshav Maharaj to short third man and Buttler snicking a 90mph Anrich Nortje bouncer behind with a cross-batted swipe.

Roy's dismissal brought Bairstow to the crease at No 4 and he watched on from the other end as wickets tumbled.

Dawid Malan (7), Liam Livingstone (3) and Sam Curran (9) were caught in the deep, with Moeen pouched in staggering style by Stubbs at cover, as he raced to his left and plucked the ball out of the air with his left hand.

Curran and David Willey (0) fell to successive Shamsi deliveries in the 14th over - Willey bowled in the slog sweep for a golden duck - to leave England 79-7 and the left-arm wrist-spinner on a hat-trick.

Chris Jordan (14) survived the next ball but both he and Adil Rashid (0) were ousted by Shamsi in the 16th - Jordan lbw and Rashid caught at long-on - before Bairstow was last man out, hauling Maharaj to David Miller at midwicket, one ball after taking England into three figures.

Hendricks, Markram and Miller star with bat for Proteas

Earlier, South Africa skipper Miller had nailed three fours and a six in an enterprising nine-ball 22 on his 100th T20I appearance for his country.

Miller's cameo added to half-centuries from Aiden Markram (51no off 36) and Reeza Hendricks (70 off 50) - Hendricks' fifty in his third in a row after scoring 57 in Bristol and 53 in Cardiff.

Willey, back in the England side in place of Richard Gleeson, bagged 3-25, forcing Quinton de Kock (0) to chop in in the first over for a three-ball duck before he struck twice in the last, bowling Miller and then having Stubbs (8 off 4) caught superbly by Livingstone on the deep cover boundary.

England's other highlights in that innings were Moeen castling Rilee Rossouw (31 off 18) with a beauty that turned past the outside edge and Buttler sprinting to square leg to catch Hendricks' hack off Jordan.

The moment of the day, however, was provided by Stubbs and his remarkable catch - the 21-year-old excelling in the field as his team-mate Shamsi shredded England's batting line-up.

What they said - 'England looked tentative'

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan: "England's strength is their aggressive batting but they looked tentative in this game, South Africa smothered them. In previous years, England would have played a lot more shots earlier as opposed to giving it more thought, more calculation.

"You get closer to losing the game than moving it on. [Former England head coach] Trevor Bayliss always used to talk about stamping your authority but we didn't see that from England at all. I can't put my finger on it because the personnel hasn't changed that much and the batters, right down to No 8, are very aggressive."

What's next?

The 2022 season of The Hundred gets under way at The Ageas Bowl on Wednesday as defending men's champions Southern Brave welcome Welsh Fire to The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, live on Sky Sports.

The women's competition begins on Thursday, August 11 with 2021 winners Oval Invincibles entertaining Northern Superchargers at The Kia Oval.

The women's tournament starts a week later due to women's cricket's involvement in the Commonwealth Games for the first time.

England - who kicked off their campaign with victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday - are next in action against South Africa on Tuesday (11am start).