Matthew Mott: England white-ball head coach pleads for patience after team's struggles this summer

England's white-ball side have failed to win a home series this summer

Matthew Mott has called for patience after England ended a difficult summer without a home white-ball series win but has warned his underperforming stars that places are up for grabs ahead of this winter's T20 World Cup.

England's humbling 90-run loss to South Africa at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday - dismissed for 101 in response to the tourists' 191-5 - was the the hosts' joint-heaviest defeat in T20 cricket, far from ideal preparation ahead of October's World Cup in Australia.

New white-ball head coach Mott has seen former captain Eoin Morgan depart the international scene this summer and watched as Ben Stokes retired from ODIs. That double blow, coupled with humbling defeats to India in both limited-overs series in July, has contributed to the side's previous invincibility quickly fading.

Highlights of the third T20 international between England and South Africa.

"I think there's more time than you think, but what needs to happen in the short term is to be really honest about where the group's at," Mott said.

"A lot of people reflect back on the past about how great a team this is. This is a very different unit at the moment. We need to acknowledge that and make sure we live in the present and work on what we can get better at.

"I think Jos [Buttler] is really honest about where we need to go. I'll be as honest as I can be and we need to just acknowledge this wasn't a great performance and even throughout the summer there's areas that we can really improve on.

"All we ask I suppose is a little bit of patience and a bit of perspective that we've got some building to do."

Moeen Ali says he's been happy with his T20 performances this summer but admits it's been a disappointing period for the team as a whole.

Mott admitted new captain Buttler had faced a baptism of fire to begin his tenure after successive 2-1 series defeats to India in T20 and ODI cricket.

Against South Africa, rain prevented a winner in the ODIs - the three-match series tied 1-1 - and England's final chance of a white-ball series victory at home ended in embarrassment on Sunday, with six batters out for single-figure scores in the final T20I in Southampton.

Buttler conceded on Sunday to being disappointed at his own performances this summer, with just one fifty scored since he took on the captaincy full time, and Mott is eager to ease the load.

England skipper Jos Buttler is dismissed cheaply in the third T20I against South Africa to continue his poor run of form

Mott added: "We probably just lacked a bit of confidence and I think that's probably a few weeks of cricket where we've been on the back foot a bit, not really having a lot of time to change a lot of things and trying to put band aids over a few little cracks there.

"I think Jos is a very collaborative captain and he's used the leadership around him very well but he's going to take time to develop how he leads and the style that he's going to lead in.

"Probably my role as coach is to work out where I need to fill in the gaps for him and where I can help take off some load.

"I want to make sure first and foremost he puts his own performance first because anyone that knows him, knows he is very hard on himself. For me, I think a big part is taking that burden away from him, freeing him up and letting him go out and show the world what a great player he is."

Watch as Ben Stokes was given a standing ovation by fans as he signed off from ODI cricket for the final time in his career in the first game of the series against South Africa.

A boost for Buttler and Mott before the World Cup will be Test captain Stokes anticipated return to the T20 set-up, having not played in that format for his country since last year's tour of India, and he will feature in the top-four.

"Obviously 'Stokesy' comes back in to that to that team and he will add plenty," Mott said.

"That's something that has probably been missed by a few people. Having a world-class bowler that bats in the top four is a huge asset to any team, so bringing him back in fit as a bowler will put a whole different slant on the way we put our team together."

While Stokes presence will help, England have other decisions to make ahead of seven T20s away to Pakistan in September and three warm-up fixtures with Australia on the eve of the World Cup down under.

The likes of Phil Salt and Harry Brook are knocking on the door, with Jason Roy again struggling on Sunday and Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran have failed to make a huge impact during a run of 12 white-ball matches in 25 days.

Jason Roy is dismissed for 17 in Southampton means, meaning he has scored 76 runs from 98 balls across six T20Is this summer

"When you've been a great player and you've delivered on a big stage, I think you deserve a bit of loyalty," Mott explained.

"You can hold that for a bit and you get some currency from having delivered on the big stage, but at certain times hard decisions need to be made.

"I think for me, it's about making good decisions at the right times and weighing up all those other things that we've just spoken about. No one in the team has mortgage on a spot."

