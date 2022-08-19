The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix beat Northern Superchargers in front of record crowd

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of The Hundred match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers. Highlights of The Hundred match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers.

Amy Jones' 48 off 28 balls powered the Birmingham Phoenix to their third consecutive win in The Hundred in front of a record crowd for women's domestic cricket at Edgbaston.

13,087 spectators flocked to watch as the Phoenix surged to the top of the women's standings, holding off for victory despite a spirited chase from the Superchargers.

Sophie Molineux's bowling proved key as she managed to hold the Superchargers to no runs for her first 10 balls as well as taking two wickets for 11 runs conceded total in her four overs.

The Phoenix now sit with three wins from three games, whilst the Superchargers have now won one, and lost two.

More follows...

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports.

Tickets for The Hundred are selling fast! If you want to be part of the action, go to thehundred.com/tickets