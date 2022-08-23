Jos Buttler 'hopeful' he will be fit for T20 World Cup after picking up calf injury in The Hundred

Jos Buttler picked up the injury on Tuesday when the Manchester Originals faced the Southern Brave.

Jos Buttler remains 'hopeful' he will be fit to captain England at this year's T20 World Cup in October after picking up a calf injury in The Hundred.

The England white-ball captain was injured last Thursday when playing for the Manchester Originals against Southern Brave but is aiming to return to full fitness by the end of England's tour to Pakistan next month.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Buttler insisted he will be heading on tour to Pakistan and will be fully recovered in time for the World Cup: "It is unfortunately just a bit of an old man injury I think, that is what people are telling me.

"It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing.

"Just as we went out to field I could feel it getting a bit tight and I thought maybe I was going to get cramp or something.

"I actually did the same thing last year in my other calf so I had an idea what was coming at the end of the game.

"I am going to be unavailable for the remainder of The Hundred unfortunately.

"Obviously we have got a big winter coming up with the World Cup on the horizon, we go to Pakistan before that as well.

"I think I have to take it as it comes a little bit in the first few weeks and just manage that and hopefully maybe the back end of Pakistan and especially get fully fit for the World Cup."

England pulled out of their Pakistan tour last year soon after New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the country over security concerns.

Beginning on September 20, England will play seven Twenty20 matches in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of their tour, all of which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

After the T20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play three Tests in December.