The Hundred: Manchester Originals take emphatic victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbastona

Phil Salt of Manchester Originals hits a six against Birmingham Phoenix

Manchester Originals defeated Birmingham Phoenix as they secured a dominant victory at Edgbaston.

The Originals left Phoenix needing to reach a taxing target of 155 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Phil Salt made the major contribution to the Manchester team's 154 for six wickets total, scoring 56 himself before being left outraged when, once he was ruled out lbw, he saw his appeal for the review deemed to have come in too late and been ineligible.

It made no difference to the Originals' ultimate success. They opened their bowling strongly with Tom Hartley taking the wicket of Phoenix captain Moeen Ali, who scored just four.

The Birmingham team's batting collapsed, all out for 75, the lowest score in the men's Hundred so far.

With that triumph, the Manchester Originals move into third in the table. Phoenix are fifth.

What's next?

Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire are next to meet in The Hundred in a Bank Holiday Monday double-header.

The Fire finally earned a first win in the women's competition, at the fifth time of asking against Northern Superchargers on Friday, while it is the last chance for the men to get a first win on the board in their final group game. The Rockets women will move into the top three with a victory, while the men will confirm their place in the play-offs with one.

The women are up first from 3.30pm, with the men to follow from 7pm. Both games are live on Sky Sports The Hundred and Sky Sports Mix and are also available for free via live streams on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

As for the Phoenix and Originals, their final group games are at the London Spirit and against the Oval Invincibles on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

