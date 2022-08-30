The Hundred: London Spirit eliminate Birmingham Phoenix in nailbiter at Lord's

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of The Hundred clash between the London Spirt Women and the Birmingham Phoenix Women from the Oval. Highlights of The Hundred clash between the London Spirt Women and the Birmingham Phoenix Women from the Oval.

London Spirit ended their campaign in The Hundred on a high with a thrilling victory which eliminated Birmingham Phoenix at Lord's.

Story of the match

After Phoenix were bowled out for 82 (with Amelia Kerr, Danielle Gibson and Megan Schutt taking a pair of wickets each) a nail-biting match saw a slew of Spirit wickets fall early, meaning that what seemed like a routine target of 82 to chase down became a fraught chase which came down to the final four deliveries.

Eve Jones (24) and Georgia Elwiss (14) were the only players to reach double figures in the first innings for Phoenix as they were bowled out with six balls to spare.

After a dramatic start to the Spirit's chase, which saw them 26-6 at one point, eventually, a partnership was struck up by Naomi Dattani (28no) and Grace Scrivens (26no). The two lower order players got Spirit to a position where they needed 12 runs from the final 10 balls, following a key boundary from Dattani.

That became seven needed from five and the crowd cheered raucously before Phoenix decided that Sophie Molineux would be tasked with ensuring Phoenix conceded no more than six runs.

She bowled a full toss above waist, meaning it was a free hit, and an error in the field left Spirit needing two runs from four balls. Scrivens delivered with a super strike and the Phoenix, who could have made it through to The Hundred play-off spots with a draw or victory, ended up eliminated despite a superb attempt at defending a target of just 82.

After winning their first three matches, they've lost their last three and can no longer make it through to The Eliminator game.

Spirit, who were playing for pride alone, end their campaign with a morale-boosting second victory.

Match Hero, Naomi Dattani (28no off 29 ball, 2x4)

"We made it a little bit interesting in the second [innings], but we got over the line and that's what counts.

"It's always half of the job is done (after bowling out Birmingham for 82). We still had to concentrate and dig in. They bowled well, batting with [Grace Scrivens] at the end and holding our nerve took us over the line. So really proud of that.

"Me and Scriv have batted a lot together. Just reminded each other of what we needed to do, took it deep as we could and just was really positive and really happy with that."

Dean: Dattani and Scrivens showed great composure

London Spirit skipper Charlie Dean: "I think we really set the tone with the ball up front. That's definitely not the way we want to complete a chase. But Naomi Dattani and Grace Scrivens showed great composure, and got us over the line there.

"It's definitely been a little tricky for me. I wouldn't have considered myself as a massive leader but I feel like I've grown throughout the competition. And Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, you know, some great voices behind me giving me a bit of advice here and there. But yeah, it's been great."

On Dattani: "It's a shame because she hasn't been able to properly show what she can do with the bat and today. It's brilliant that she got her opportunity, even if it wasn't the batting performance that our top order would have got. But she's done brilliantly."

On Scrivens: "She's been amazing, I think she didn't quite get the start she wanted up top. She's a brilliant batter, as weird as a technique it might be. But she's also pulled us together with the ball as well. She's really impressed me and what a brilliant player to be there at the end and finish it off for us."

On the record crowds at The Hundred: "It's immense, just listening to the crowd get behind us in those close ones. I mean, it would have been nice to finish it a little more comfortably, but to have the crowd behind us there definitely helped."

What's next?

