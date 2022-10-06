Jonny Bairstow and Nat Sciver named PCA Players of the Year as Harry Brook and Freya Kemp also honoured

Jonny Bairstow beat off competition from Harry Brook, Wayne Madsen and Will Jacks to win PCA Men's Player of the Year

Jonny Bairstow and Nat Sciver have been named PCA Men's and Women's Player of the Year respectively with Harry Brook and Freya Kemp landing the Young Player awards.

Bairstow scored four centuries in six Tests for the England men's side this summer, amassing 681 runs at an average of 75.66 with a strike rate of 96.59 as he played a major part in his country's red-ball revival under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

The Yorkshireman struck a scintillating 136 from 92 balls in the second Test against New Zealand and followed that up with 162 and 71 not out in the final fixture against the Black Caps as England earned a 3-0 series sweep.

Bairstow continued his stunning form with 106 and an unbeaten 114 in the rearranged fifth Test against India, a game his team won by seven wickets.

All told, England won five of the six Tests in which Bairstow played this summer.

The 33-year-old - who is currently recovering from a broken leg sustained playing golf which will rule him out until 2023 - has won two awards this week with the PCA accolade coming days after he was named England Men's Player of the Year by the Cricket Writers' Club.

Bairstow said of his PCA prize, which was voted for by his fellow professionals: "It's a privilege to win the cinch PCA Men's Player of the Year and when your colleagues vote for you it's a real honour.

"I was really pleased with how results turned out and how the group has grown and bonded together over the summer, it's been a pleasure to be part of and hopefully I'll be back with the squad soon.

"It's so hard to pinpoint one individual moment but as a collective I was delighted to have contributed in most of the Tests."

Bairstow scored four centuries in six Tests this summer as he played a major role in England's red-ball revival

England all-rounder Sciver was also honoured at Thursday's Professional Cricketers' Association awards ceremony in London, wining the Women's award for a second time after previously landing it in 2017.

Sciver hit two hundreds in the 50-over World Cup in the early part of the year, her first Test century against South Africa in June and and then notched 228 runs in six innings in The Hundred while playing for Trent Rockets, with her runs in that competition coming at an average of 76.

Sciver - who opted to miss England's series against India in September in order to prioritise her mental health - was also named England Women's Player of the Year by the Cricket Writers' Club earlier this week.

She said: "I've been really happy with my form this year. It's weird to think the World Cup was this year, too. The two centuries in the World Cup were really special and the Test innings against South Africa was brilliant, too.

"The Hundred had a great second year, the cricket and atmospheres were brilliant again, and the Rockets had a better year than last which is very pleasing. Hopefully we can improve next year."

Nat Sciver was battling with Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley and Lauren Winfield-Hill for PCA Women's Player of the Year

Brook and Kemp also scooped gongs, with Brook winning Men's Young Player of the Year for the second season in a row - the first time that feat has been achieved since Sir Alastair Cook in 2005 and 2006.

Yorkshire Brook, 23, made his Test debut for England in September - coming into the side following Bairstow's injury - after piling up 976 County Championship runs at an average of 107.40.

Brook was then England's leading run-scorer in the recent 4-3 T20I series win in Pakistan, with his 238 runs at an average of 79.33 and strike rate of 163.01 seemingly inking him into his country's T20 World Cup first XI when the tournament starts later this month.

Brook said: "A lot of people have a good year but to be able to back it up and be consistent for a couple of seasons is really nice. It's great to follow in Alastair Cook's footsteps, he was a genius and I just hope I can continue scoring runs.

Harry Brook has won PCA Men's Young Player of the Year for the second season in a row

"It's such a good feeling to get this recognition because it's from your own team-mates and opposition, which is a big achievement, so I'm honoured to have won it twice.

"Being involved in a World Cup is what dreams are made of. It's special being able to represent England at a World Cup and hopefully I can get a few games and make some match winning contributions."

All-rounder Kemp, 17, made her domestic bow earlier in the season, helping Southern Vipers win the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

She then her England Women debut against South Africa in July before being part of the squad that reached the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Kemp has so far played nine T20 internationals and two one-day internationals, taking 11 wickets with her left-arm seam bowling and hitting a maiden international fifty in the second T20I against India.

Freya Kemp has scooped PCA Women's Young Player of the Year after her maiden domestic and international summer

Kemp said: "It's an absolute honour to win this award. It is special to be picked by other players - it really means a lot and is something I will remember for a very long time.

"It's been such an amazing summer, I've enjoyed every minute of it and have learned so much. Being surrounded by lots of great players who have shared their knowledge and experience has really helped me.

"I am very excited for the future and want to try and have a long and successful career. I feel very lucky to have had so many amazing opportunities this summer that I hope continue and I want to now build on.

"Travelling around the world playing cricket is also an exciting prospect and something that I would love to be able to do."

PCA Award winners 2022

Men's Player of the Year: Jonny Bairstow

Other nominees: Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Wayne Madsen

Men's Young Player of the Year: Harry Brook

Other nominees: Will Jacks, Matthew Potts

Women's Player of the Year: Nat Sciver

Other nominees: Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Women's Young Player of the Year: Freya Kemp

Other nominees: Alice Capsey, Grace Scrivens