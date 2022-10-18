T20 World Cup: Scotland have 'unfinished business' and would 'love' showdown with England

Scotland celebrated a shock victory over the West Indies

Mark Watt insists Scotland have "unfinished business" at the T20 World Cup and would welcome a showdown against England in the next round.

Scotland made the ideal start to the first round with a shock victory over two-time champions West Indies in Hobart on Monday, while a victory over Ireland on Wednesday would all but guarantee their progress into the Super 12s.

If Scotland miss out on top spot, the consolation in being runners-up is they would go into England's Super 12s group and a battle of Britain would take place on October 26 at the 100,000-capacity MCG.

Michael Leask was among Scotland's wicket takers in their victory over the West Indies

"I'd love that," Watt said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "I didn't know that was the case, so yeah, I'll take second now."

Scotland overcame Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman in the first round last year before losing every game at the Super 12s, and Watt is keen to correct that record.

"I'd love to be able to replicate what we did last year and get through to the proper group stages," he added. "We've got unfinished business at this tournament. We know last year we didn't play our best game at all. We've still not done that.

"Even though we've just beaten the West Indies, we haven't played our best cricket yet, and we've got one to prove. That's kind of the main focus just now."

Watt - who took 3-12 against the Windies - said Scotland are still "buzzing" from a 42-run victory at a chilly Bellerive Oval in what was just their third T20 since last year's World Cup, while Ireland are looking to bounce back from their 31-run defeat against Zimbabwe.

Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell said: "These games come so quick. You have to try and pick up as much as you can from the loss. Obviously it's not ideal, it's not how you want to start the competition.

"We've got two games over the next four days, and it's our job to come out and give it absolutely everything, and that's what we'll be doing."

Despite initially bursting on to the scene as a talented left-arm spinner, Dockrell is only called upon sporadically to bowl in T20s for Ireland these days, instead deployed as a middle-order batter.

But the 30-year-old would be happy to turn his arm over if asked, adding: "I'll always be ready to bowl. I'll keep chipping away in training and make sure I'm ready if a chance comes."

