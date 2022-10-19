Reece Topley: England seamer out of T20 World Cup due to ankle injury

England have been dealt a major blow ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign with seamer Reece Topley ruled out of the competition due to an ankle injury.

The left-armer, 28, rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane on Monday ahead of England's final warm-up match against Pakistan and will now play no part in the main tournament.

England have two fast bowlers among their travelling reserves, in Topley's fellow left-armer Tymal Mills and right-arm quick Richard Gleeson, with one of them now likely to be promoted into the full squad.

The team's first game is against Afghanistan on Saturday, while they will also face group fixtures against hosts and defending champions Australia, 2021 runners-up New Zealand and two qualifiers.

Topley is England's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals in 2022, with 17 scalps in 16 games at an average of 28.

The Surrey bowler has become an integral part of England's T20 bowling attack, operating with the new ball and at the death and rising to 11th in the T20 international bowling rankings.

Topley's potential replacement Mills has not played since August due to a toe injury.

Mills played four times for England during last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, picking up seven wickets at an average of 15.42, before his tournament was ended by a thigh injury.

Incidentally, Topley replaced him in the England squad on that occasion.

