T20 World Cup: England's Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Alex Hales on their "first big moment"

Jos Buttler says England are "chomping at the bit" to start their T20 World Cup this weekend but sought to downplay their hopes of going all the way in Australia.

After a disappointing summer in which they failed to win a limited-overs series against either India or South Africa, England's fortunes have markedly improved after an uptick in results over the past month.

They edged to an impressive 4-3 T20 series win in Pakistan and their resurgence continued with two wins over hosts and defending World Cup champions Australia. England captain Buttler feels they are trending upwards ahead of their first match of the tournament against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday night.

He said: "We're in a good spot. I think everyone is chomping at the bit to get going now.

"We've had some really good games over the last 10 matches and played some really good cricket. On the eve of the tournament, we're very ready."

However, when asked whether they can be considered as favourites, Buttler added: "Far from it, to be honest. I think we're a dangerous team and we've got a lot of talented players who can win games on their own and that's a huge thing in T20 cricket.

"It's hard to pick favourites. If you had to choose one it's probably Australia in their own conditions and being reigning champions."

Image: Jos Buttler thinks hosts Australia are favourites heading into the T20 World Cup

Buttler was keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his team to face Afghanistan, who are coached by former England batter Jonathan Trott.

Chris Woakes seems unlikely to be risked against Afghanistan because of a niggle, just a couple of days after England were hit by Reece Topley's tournament-ending ankle injury.

Buttler said: "It's really tough and especially tough on Reece himself. We're all so bitterly disappointed for him. Fingers crossed he'll get back fit as soon as possible and get back in an England shirt."

Livingstone talks of "no selfishness" in camp

Image: Liam Livingstone believes England are in a "great place" as they head into the first match of the T20 World Cup

In an extended interview with Sky Sports' Ian Ward, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was bullish about his team's chances in the World Cup as he returns from an ankle injury.

"The big talk is who we're going to leave out and that's a great place to be" said Livingstone. "The likes of Harry Brook have taken the world by storm. It's great to have that sort of talent to bring into our group."

Livingstone spoke glowingly of the change of captaincy for a squad he believes has "no selfishness".

"We're very flexible," he added. "We talk about it on the bench, everybody's involved in the discussion, there's no one man making all the decisions.

"However special it was, that era is over. We've got a chance to start something new. This is our first big moment as a group."

Hales looks to be 'positive' against star spinner Khan

England's Alex Hales is still wary of rival Rashid Khan and the Afghanistan squad in general.

"A lot of the guys have played an awful lot of cricket against him now. He's been around a long time and our guys are very experienced" said Hales of the leg-spinner, who he has played alongside in short-form competitions including The Hundred.

"Obviously he's a world-class operator, but I think of all the grounds to play him at, Perth is probably one of the friendlier ones as a batter. Hopefully we can be positive against him.

"It's going be a tough game. I think they are a dangerous side, I think any team in this World Cup is dangerous, but particularly Afghanistan. They're a team that are improving rapidly and have some skilful operators. We are going to have to play well."

It's a chance I didn't think I'd get again, so there is a hell of a lot of excitement. I think it'll probably hit me more once I get out there on the field or am about to face my first ball of the tournament. That's when the nerves will really get going.

'Afghanistan haven't come to make up the numbers'

Afghanistan head coach Trott, meanwhile, played down any notion that he could have inside information on the opposition's players.

"Nowadays with the way that analysts, analysing games with regards to technology and that sort of stuff, I don't think there's much you can say that isn't available," said Trott, who made 127 appearances across the formats for England between 2007 and 2015.

On Afghanistan's chances in the tournament, Trott added: "We haven't come here to make up the numbers, the players certainly don't feel like that or think like that, we certainly don't train like that. That's our goal: to do as well as we can.

"I think to sit here and put a number of wins would be unrealistic. The goal is to play consistently good cricket, be competitive for all 40 overs of the game and make sure we do that really well."

