T20 World Cup permutations: Who can progress from Group 2?

The T20 World Cup has thrown up many a surprise so far and in Group 2, everything is to play for in the final matches on November 6, live on Sky Sports.

The only team who are definitely knocked out is the Netherlands, their three losses so far cementing them to the bottom of the table.

However, for India, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, there is not just reliance on their own results, but the results of others, to secure those top two spots. Let's take a look....

ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2022 GROUP 2 Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points India 4 3 0 1 6 South Africa 4 2 0 1 5 Pakistan 4 2 0 2 4 Bangladesh 4 2 0 2 4 Zimbabwe 4 1 0 2 3 Netherlands 4 1 0 3 2

Zimbabwe vs India, Sunday 8am

Image: Zimbabwe will have to pull off a huge victory against India if they have any hope of claiming a top-two spot

India currently sit top of the Group 2 table with their three wins from four matches and are the most secure of all the teams in their chances of taking a top-two spot as firm favourites for their final game.

A win would see them automatically through to the semi-finals and, if they lose, they can still qualify if a number of factors go in their favour, namely South Africa also lose or Bangladesh beat Pakistan.

India can also progress if the match is washed out as only South Africa will be able to match their seven-point tally.

Zimbabwe could reach five points if they shock one of the tournament favourites in Melbourne on Sunday but their current low net run-rate means they look certain to miss out on the top two even if other sides have the same points tally in Group 2.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Sunday 4am

With Pakistan clinching a vital win against South Africa, they are now level on points with Bangladesh and ahead of them on net run-rate.

Image: Iftikhar Ahmed put on a brilliant display against South Africa to keep his side in the hunt

This means that this match is set for a grandstand finish but one of these two teams progressing is reliant on a number of outcomes.

If South Africa either lose, tie or have their match with the Netherlands washed-out, then the winner of this tie will have a chance of that second semi-final spot.

However, for Pakistan, there is further chance of progression even if South Africa claim victory.

Because of their superior net run-rate to India, if Zimbabwe pull off an almighty win then they can claim the spot from India and go through alongside South Africa.

Due to Bangladesh's inferior net run-rate, they must beat Pakistan and hope that India lose to Zimbabwe, but even those two outcomes might not be enough to progress if their margin of victory is not convincing enough.

South Africa vs Netherlands, Sunday 12am

With the Netherlands already out of contention for a semi-final spot, South Africa will be doing all they can to bounce back after their 33-run loss to Pakistan.

They currently sit second in the table and if they beat the Netherlands, they will be through to the semi-final stages, removing all hope for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

However, if they do lose, tie or have their match washed-out, then the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh could take their spot with a convincing enough margin of victory.

