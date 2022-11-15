T20 World Cup 2024: Who will host and how will the new format work?

England won their second T20 World Cup in Australia and will now turn their attention to the next tournament in 2024.

Here are the key questions ahead of the expanded tournament in two years, with regional qualifiers set to begin in the new year.

Who is hosting and when will it take place?

The 2024 World Cup will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies. It is expected to take place in June 2024, with 55 matches taking place through the whole tournament.

In October 2022, the ICC reportedly stripped USA Cricket of its role as administrative co-host of the World Cup due to non-compliance with the ICC's financial protocols and USA Cricket's financial position, including debts of almost $650,000.

This is not expected to impact matches being held in the country.

According to reports, around one-third of matches will take place in the United States, with the rest held in West Indies.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida, Moosa Stadium in Texas, the BPL Cricket Stadium in Illinois, Woodley Cricket Fields in California and the Indianapolis World Sports Park are expected to be the venues in the USA, while 13 cricket stadiums will share the matches in the West Indies.

Which teams have qualified and who else can qualify?

The 2024 World Cup is the biggest T20 tournament to date, featuring 20 teams.

For the first time, USA will take part after qualifying as hosts. The West Indies will return to the main stage after failing to qualify for the Super 12 stage in Australia.

The eight top-performing teams at the 2022 World Cup in Australia automatically qualify, along with the two highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men's T20I rankings as of November 14.

This means holders England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa have already secured their places in 2024.

After the Netherlands shocked South Africa in the final group game, they join Sri Lanka as the two fourth-placed teams to qualify, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh make up the 12 teams who have secured an automatic place in the tournament.

The remaining eight spots will be decided by regional qualifier events, with two teams from Africa, Asia and Europe, and one team from the Americas and East Asia and Pacific (EAP) regions qualifying.

Overall, 66 teams are vying for eight places, with 14 teams from Africa, eight from the Americas, nine from Asia, seven from EAP and 28 from Europe.

Hungary, Romania and Serbia are all set to make their debut during pathway events. Ireland, Scotland and Wales will all look to secure a place in the extended tournament through the regional qualifiers.

What does the new format mean for the T20 World Cup?

The World Cup in Australia saw four teams joining the Super 12s via qualifiers played out in two groups of four.

In 2024, the 20 teams will be split into four groups of five, from which the top two teams in each group will progress to the Super 8 stage.

They will be split into two groups of four and the top two teams will move to the knockout stage, which will consist of two semi-finals and a final.

The revamped, extended format will remain in place until the 2030 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by England, Ireland and Scotland.