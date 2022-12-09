Pakistan vs England: Abrar Ahmed takes seven wickets on Test debut as hosts impress in Multan

Abrar Ahmed enjoyed a Test debut to remember and captain Babar Azam fired an unbeaten half-century as Pakistan ended the opening day of the second Test on top against England at Multan.

The "mystery spinner" took the first seven England wickets and threatened to become only the fourth player in Test history to take all 10 in an innings, only for Zahid Mahmood (3-63) to claim the final three as the tourists were bowled out for 281 before tea.

Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) both impressed for England and Mark Wood (36 not out) made a late cameo, while James Anderson (1-4) and Jack Leach (1-44) made early breakthroughs in the Pakistan reply.

Babar Azam finished unbeaten on 61 and added an unbroken 56-run stand for the third wicket with Saud Shakeel (32no), as Pakistan reached 107-2 when bad light brought an early finish to the day's play at 4.45pm local time (11.45am GMT).

Abrar the star on debut for Pakistan

England, batting first after winning the toss, put on 38 for the opening wicket before Abrar bowled Zak Crawley (19) with just the fifth delivery of his Test career.

DRS saved Pope when he was given out lbw by the on-field umpire on 11, with replays showing the ball hitting his glove, with both he and Duckett scoring quickfire half-centuries as England began to accelerate at a similar rate to that witnessed in Rawalpindi last week.

Duckett survived thanks to DRS but was dismissed lbw the same over after missing an attempted sweep shot, with a Pakistan review overturning the on-field decision, while Joe Root (8) was removed in similar fashion in Abrar's next over after initially being given not out.

Pope reached 60 before reverse sweeping straight to backward point and Harry Brook (nine) picked out the man at mid-on soon after, presenting Abrar a five-for before lunch, while England's 180 was the highest ever recorded in the opening session of a Test match.

England started the afternoon session strongly and added 61 for the sixth wicket until Ben Stokes was stunned by a magnificent googly, which turned sharply and bowled him, while Will Jacks was trapped lbw soon after to add to Abrar's wicket tally.

Hopes of Abrar taking all 10 wickets ended when Ollie Robinson picked out the fielder off Mahmood's bowling, having hit the previous ball for four, while Jack Leach was out the next ball after unsuccessfully attempting to reverse sweep Mahmood.

Wood produced some late fireworks with an unbeaten 36 from just 27 deliveries, including eight boundaries, only for Mahmood to end England's innings when he bowled Anderson (seven) in the 52nd over.

Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq without scoring as he feathered an Anderson delivery to wicketkeeper Pope, while DRS saw Abdullah Shafique (14) removed after being found to have edged a Leach delivery behind the stumps.

Captain Babar reached 50 from 57 deliveries and rotated the strike with Shakeel, with the pair negotiating England's various spin options under the fading light before play was finally halted for the day.

England - who lead the three-Test series 1-0 - will be searching for wickets early on Saturday morning, while Pakistan - trailing by 174 runs - look to build a first-innings lead.

Watch day two of the second Test between Pakistan and England, in Multan, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday. Build-up begins at 4.45am, ahead of the first ball at 5am.