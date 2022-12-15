Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean star as England take 2-0 lead in T20 series against West Indies

England have taken a 2-0 lead in their five-match T20 series against the West Indies thanks to a 16-run win in Barbados.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the visitors slumped to 76-3 early in the 13th over.

But a 40-run partnership between Sophia Dunkley (43) and Maia Bouchier (24) settled the innings, before Sarah Glenn hit 10 runs from the last three balls as England set the hosts 142 to win.

Hayley Matthews was the pick of the West Indies bowlers, taking 3-15 in four overs.

In response, Dean took 3-22 as England took regular wickets to restrict the West Indies to 125-8 in 20 overs.

Katherine Brunt (1-18), Lauren Bell (2-21), Freya Davies (1-16) and Glenn (1-22) were also among the wickets for England.

Image: England restricted the West Indies to 125-8. Pic CWI Media

The West Indies were 82-7 at one stage, and a 37-run partnership between Shabika Gajnabi and Afy Fletcher was not enough as the West Indies slumped to their fifth defeat against England in as many matches.

England had made three changes to the side, with Nat Sciver, Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone dropping out of the side and Alice Davidson-Richards, Dean and Freya Kemp coming in.

Dunkley top scored for England, as she scored a run-a-ball 43, while Bouchier hit an enjoyable 24 off 15 balls.

Dean, who took her first wickets in T20 cricket in Barbados, said: "I'm really buzzing with my performance, to contribute like that is amazing.

"It didn't really feel like a first T20 for me, off the back of The Hundred and being in the 50-over squad, I felt really comfortable out there.

"It's great to be able to play at grounds like the Kensington Oval. It's definitely not something I ever thought I'd be doing so it's really special. Hopefully we can get back out there on Saturday and get a similar result."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

England won the opening T20 by eight wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

They also secured a clean sweep of the three-match one-day series earlier this month.

The third T20I will take place on Saturday at Kensington Oval in Barbados.