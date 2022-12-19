England debutant Rehan Ahmed reflects on 'dream' five-wicket haul and watching Shane Warne growing up

England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed reflected on a "dream come true" after becoming the youngest man in Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut.

The Leicestershire bowler, at 18 years and 128 days, dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam as well as Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim and Agha Salman on day three of the Karachi Test.

Ahmed, who picked up two wickets in the hosts' first innings on day one, was then promoted to No 3 after England were set 167 to clinch a 3-0 series sweep and went on to strike two dashing boundaries before being bowled by Abrar Ahmed for 10 from eight deliveries.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton at stumps - after England closed on 112-2 from 17 overs, leaving them needing a further 55 for victory on day four - Ahmed said: "From not bowling in the first session to taking five wickets is a dream come true.

"I was loving it out there anyway, but it was nice to get the ball after three hours. I was warming up for three hours!"

Ahmed was introduced into the attack after lunch and picked up they key scalp of Babar for 54 - when the home skipper pulled a long hop to Ollie Pope at midwicket.

His next wicket of Rizwan for seven, though, came from a peach of a leg-spinner which the Pakistan No 6 snicked behind amid a collapse of 4-14 from 164-3.

Ahmed, the youngest man to play a Test for England, eclipsing Brian Close's record which had stood since 1949 - added: "I'll take [Babar's wicket]. You bowl better balls and don't get wickets so to get him is great. I have been working on my leg-spinner for the last two months so it was nice to get that through.

"Jeets [England spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel] has been one of my few spin coaches. It has been nice to be working with him for the last few weeks.

"I have watched a lot of Shane Warne and other players, but it is also about feel and not trying to be someone else."

After also accounting for Shakeel (53) and Wasim (2) with googlies, Ahmed wrapped up his five-for, and the Pakistan innings for 216, when he had Salman (21) caught on the sweep.

The bowler proceeded to kiss the turf in celebration as his father, Naeem, celebrated wildly in the crowd.

Ahmed was not done for the day, though - sent out after the dismissal of Zak Crawley (41) as England looked to keep going hard after an opening stand of 87 inside 12 overs between Crawley and Ben Duckett (50no).

Ahmed lofted the first ball he faced over long-off for four and then sent the ninth superbly through extra-cover for another boundary before being bowled on the slog.

On his mindset while batting, the youngster added: "The instructions with the bat were, 'try and finish it tonight!' I think if we had faced another seven overs it would have been quite easy! I should have played straight [to the ball that got me out].

"If we [win 3-0] I think it will be one of the biggest achievements. To come out here in Pakistan's home and do them 3-0 is massive."

