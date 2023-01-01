Controversial Big Bash League catch was out, say MCC | 'It's a ridiculous rule!'

A catch in the Big Bash League has stirred up debate on social media, with the Marylebone Cricket Club stepping in to clarify the rules.

Michael Neser produced a juggling act on the boundary that ended Jordan Silk's innings in the BBL match between the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers.

Neser grabbed the ball before throwing it up in the air as he crossed the boundary rope. He then jumped in the air outside the field of play and threw it back over the rope before taking the catch.

The commentators both felt it was a six as it happened, but replays showed that he was not grounded when he touched the ball.

The third umpire gave the decision as out, and the MCC confirmed that it was in fact a wicket.

In a tweet, they said: "The key points are: 1) The FIRST contact must be inside the boundary, and 2) the fielder can't be touching the ball and the ground beyond the boundary at the same time."

The MCC also shared analysis by Glenn Maxwell, who said: "If he makes the first contact from where he jumped inside the rope, and then when the last contact is made, he back inside the rope it's out.

"As long as when he threw it up a second time his feet were in the air, the last point of contact has to be back in.

"Effectively, he could throw it up 300 times as long as his feet are in the air."

However, several cricket fans felt that the incident should have been given as six runs, rather than a wicket. Many agreed that the umpires decision was correct, but felt the rules should be changed.

Twitter user @lommy72 described it as a "ridiculous rule", while @Jhill1965 said: "Six for me and if by some quirk the rules allows it then the rule is wrong and needs amending.

"He caught it over the boundary, so if the ball hits the fence on the full and bounces back into play on the full and is caught that is not out, so same should apply."

The catch came at a key moment in the match, with the Sixers requiring 26 from 11 balls and Silk on 41 from 22 balls. Brisbane held on to win the match by 15 runs in the end.