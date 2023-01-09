Domestic cricket fixtures 2023: County Championship, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Vitality Blast and more

Check out the domestic cricket fixtures for 2023.

It will be another action-packed summer with Surrey, Hampshire and Kent looking to successfully defend the LV= County Championship, Vitality Blast and One-Day Cup respectively.

In the women's game, Southern Vipers are the reigning Charlotte Edwards Cup champions, while Northern Diamonds won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2022.

Click on the tournament below for the full fixture list.