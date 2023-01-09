Domestic cricket fixtures 2023: County Championship, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Vitality Blast and more

Fixtures for the LV= County Championship, Vitality Blast, One-Day Cup, Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy; the domestic season gets under way on April 6, with Vitality Blast to begin on May 20
Monday 9 January 2023 11:47, UK
Check out the domestic cricket fixtures for 2023.
It will be another action-packed summer with Surrey, Hampshire and Kent looking to successfully defend the LV= County Championship, Vitality Blast and One-Day Cup respectively.
In the women's game, Southern Vipers are the reigning Charlotte Edwards Cup champions, while Northern Diamonds won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2022.
Click on the tournament below for the full fixture list.