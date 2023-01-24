Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow in ICC Test Team of the Year | Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver in ODI teams

England's Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson have been included in the ICC's Test Team of the Year for 2022, while Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver are in the women's ODI best XI.

Stokes took over as England captain in April 2022 and has turned the team around alongside Brendon McCullum, with England's red ball side winning just one match under his leadership.

He led them to series wins over New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan, as well as a record-breaking victory of India last summer.

Bairstow was a key part of the Test team until he suffered an injury. He had his best-ever summer with the Test side, including four centuries in five innings.

The 33-year-old equalled the English record for six tons in a calendar year, and looked like he would surpass it before a leg break saw him miss the last four games.

Anderson has continued to be an important part of the Test team, despite being left out for the West Indies series, which was former captain Joe Root's last as captain.

He was recalled to the side by Stokes and took 36 wickets at an average of 19.80 in 2022.

Ashes rivals Australia contributed four players to the team of the year in Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam, Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada also made the cut.

Jos Buttler and Sam Curran were included in the T20 men's team of the year, but none of England's players made it into the ODI side of the year.

England's women, though, have two players in the ODI best XI, with Nat Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone included.

Ecclestone was also included in the T20 side and was in scintillating form last year, rising to the number-one-ranked ODI bowler.

She took 22 wickets at the World Cup - eight more than any other player - including a superb 6-36 against South Africa in the semi-final.

The spinner also had a 3.47 economy rate through the year, which was one of the best for spinners.

Sciver had a strong year, capped off by an excellent performance in the World Cup, where she scored 436 runs, including two tons.

She also hit 148 not out in the final against Australia and, bar the heroics of Alyssa Healy, Sciver would have carried England over the line.

In total, Sciver hit 833 ODI runs last year and also contributed 12 wickets. Sciver and Ecclestone join Smriti Mandhana, Healy and Harmanpreet Kaur in the ODI team of the year.

Men's Test Team of the Year: Usman Khawaja (Australia), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies), Marnus Labuschange (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Jonny Bairstow (England), Ben Stokes (England), Rishabh Pant (India), Pat Cummings (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), James Anderson (England)

Men's ODI Team of the Year; Babar Azam (Pakistan), Travis Head (Australia), Shai Hope (West Indies), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammed Siraj (India), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Adam Zampa (Australia)

Women's ODI Team of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Nat Sciver (England), Beth Mooney (Australia), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa), Renuka Singh (India), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)