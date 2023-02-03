Matthew Hoggard: Former England bowler withdraws from ECB hearing into Yorkshire racism allegations

Former England bowler Matthew Hoggard has confirmed his withdrawal from the disciplinary process initiated after allegations made by his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.

Hoggard, who was part of the England team which won the 2005 Ashes, was one of the individuals charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board last June in a disciplinary case examining allegations of racism and bullying made by Rafiq.

The case is due to be heard in public by a Cricket Discipline Commission panel at the start of March but Hoggard confirmed to the PA news agency that he was withdrawing from the process, because he did not feel he would get a fair hearing.

Hoggard's former Yorkshire team-mate Andrew Gale, another of the individuals charged, announced last year he was not willing to engage with the process, which he described as "tainted".

Hoggard is understood to have been interviewed by the BBC in relation to the case.

Azeem Rafiq tells a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee that the only thing to change in the 13 months since he first gave harrowing evidence of the racism he faced in cricket is that he's been driven out of the country.

The hearing had originally been scheduled for November last year but was pushed back due to a dispute over whether it should be held in public, which Rafiq had argued was important for "transparency and closure".

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is among those contesting charges, has written in the Daily Telegraph that he is happy to make his defence in public but some of those who have been called to appear have raised objections and proceedings have been put on ice while their appeals are considered.

Rafiq has previously indicated he may reconsider his own participation in the process if there was no public element, while former Yorkshire chair Roger Hutton has also made it clear he will not participate under any circumstances due to a lack of faith in the procedure.

The former England Under-19 bowler's explosive testimony rocked the sport in November 2021 when he gave an emotional appearance in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

During Rafiq's most recent appearance in front of the committee, in December last year, he said he had not received any support from the ECB since first giving evidence and had been forced to leave the UK because of the abuse he has received.