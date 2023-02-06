Tagenarine Chanderpaul - son of Shivnarine - scores double ton as West Indies openers share record stand

​​​​Tagenarine Chanderpaul - son of West Indies legend Shivnarine - scored a Test double century against Zimbabwe as he and captain Kraigg Brathwaite shared a national-record opening stand.

Chanderpaul made 207 not out from 467 deliveries in West Indies' total of 447-6 declared in Bulawayo, scoring a maiden hundred in his fifth Test innings.

The 26-year-old's 336-run partnership with Brathwaite (182) for West Indies' first wicket eclipsed the 298 Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes had put on against England in St John's in 1990.

Zimbabwe made a positive start to their reply, with an opening partnership of 61 before Tanunurwa Makoni nicked Alzarri Joseph to first slip.

Chamu Chibhabha and Craig Ervine soon followed, but opener Innocent Kaia was still there unbeaten on 59 as the hosts closed on 114-3.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul is West Indies' second-highest Test run-scorer of all time, behind only Brian Lara, after amassing 11,867 in 164 matches between 1994 and 2015.

Image: Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine's father, is West Indies' second-highest Test run-scorer of all time

Shivnarine was known for his crabby technique and often played gritty rather than swashbuckling innings, but he did score what is now the sixth fastest Test century of all time.

The left-hander reached his century from just 69 deliveries against Australia in Guyana in 2003 for one of the 30 Test tons he managed, to go with a further 66 half-centuries.

Shivnarine's son Tagenarine began his Test career with a fifty against Australia in Perth in November 2022 followed by a score of 45 in the second innings and then totals of 47 and 17 in Adelaide.

Tagenarine's double hundred against Zimbabwe featured 16 fours and three sixes after West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat in the opening game of a two-match series.

His first Test hundred means he now only needs 30 more to eclipse his father.