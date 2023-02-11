India hammer Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Test in Nagpur

India thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs within three days in the opening Test in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Saturday.

Having conceded a significant lead of 223 in the spin-dominated contest on a treacherous track, Australia were all out for 91 in their second innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the India bowlers as he tore through Australia, claiming five for 37 from 12 overs

giving him eight wickets in the match.

Image: India players celebrate winning the first Test match against Australia in Nagpur

Australia had been on the back foot since posting a below-par 177 on a treacherous track, and India's victory appeared just a matter of time after the home side amassed 400 to claim a hefty lead of 223.

Ashwin (5-37) then hollowed out Australia's top order with his nagging accuracy, and the tourists were skittled out for 91, losing all 10 wickets in one frenetic session.

Steve Smith's unbeaten 25 was the highest individual score in Australia's sorry-looking second innings scoreboard, which is likely to prompt some soul-searching heading into the second Test in New Delhi on Friday.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy claimed 7-124 in his debut Test in what was the only highlight for world No 1 Australia, who still lead World Test Championship standings ahead of India.

Rohit Sharma's majestic 120 had put India in the box seat and all-rounders Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (70) drove home the advantage on day three of the contest.

Mohammed Shami (37) chipped in with a breezy cameo down the order before India folded for 400 on the stroke of lunch.

India's win boosts their hopes of reaching the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final at the Kia Oval in June.

Jadeja fined for applying cream to finger

Image: Ravindra Jadeja breached the ICC Code of Conduct during the Test match

Jadeja was fined 25 per cent of his match fee after the game for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during Australia's first innings.

The 34-year-old was punished for applying a soothing cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand without asking for permission to do so from on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Illingworth.

Jadeja admitted the offence and has had one demerit point placed on his disciplinary record.

An ICC statement said: "The match referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes.

"The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions - Unfair Play - The Match Ball - Changing its Condition."