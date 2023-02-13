England's Nat Sciver-Brunt sold for £320,000 in first Women's Premier League auction

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has been sold for £320,000 in the first Women's Premier League auction.

There was fierce competition for the all-rounder, with the Mumbai Indians beating out the UP Warriorz in the end.

However, the UP Warriorz did secure England spin bowler Sophie Ecclestone for £180,000, with England coach Jon Lewis at the helm of the side.

Their biggest competition for Ecclestone came from the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals but the Warriorz came in late to secure the 23-year-old.

Australia all-rounder Ash Gardner was sold for £320,000 to the Giants, while the highest price so far has been commanded by India's Smriti Mandhana, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for £340,000.

Image: Sophie Ecclestone will work with England coach Jon Lewis at UP Warriorz

Despite missing out on Ecclestone, the Giants also secured Australia's Beth Mooney for ££200,000, plus England opener Sophia Dunkley for 60 lakh.

Although Sciver-Brunt, Ecclestone and Dunkley have been picked up, there were no bids for England's Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Glenn, Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, and Freya Davies.

The five franchises are picking their squads from 409 cricketers, including 27 from England.

A total of 448 players are being auctioned, with a maximum of 90 earning deals.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) received 1,525 applications for the tournament - the equivalent of the men's Indian Premier League - with 246 Indians and 163 overseas players reaching the shortlist.

Across the five franchises, 90 slots are available, with 30 places reserved for overseas players - six per franchise.

Each team will have roughly £1.2m to spend to form their 15-18 player squads, with the most sought-after players potentially earning six-figure deals.