England 'unrecognisable' from a year ago as Bazball brings fun of 'nighthawk', reverse scoops and victories

The deployment of Stuart Broad as 'nighthawk' tells you everything you need to know about this new England.

Yes, it is about winning, and England keep doing that under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, but more importantly it is about fun. Enjoying themselves and entertaining those watching.

The 'nighthawk' - a sort of nightwatchman on steroids - had threatened to emerge during the home summer, yet things never quite slotted into place for Broad to enter in that role.

Rehan Ahmed had a go in Pakistan prior to Christmas while Broad was on paternity leave, and then on Friday night, under the lights in Mount Maunganui, the true 'nighthawk' was finally unleashed.

After Zak Crawley nicked off, not for the first time and probably not the last, out came Broad for some fun. It was worth the wait.

His madcap innings was as dizzying as the bowling spell he produced the following night, when he splattered the stumps of four of New Zealand's top six, put England on course for victory and made himself and James Anderson the most prolific bowling partnership in Test history.

With the ball, Broad was clinical. With the bat, he was comical.

Charging the first delivery he faced and getting hit in the ribs. Skying the second straight up in the air yet surviving as bowler Scott Kuggeleijn and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell left the ball for each other. Hit on the helmet. Hitting a four. Hitting fresh air. You could not take your eyes off Broad's batting. #NightHawk was trending.

He made it through to the next afternoon but his fun was soon over, fencing a short delivery from Neil Wagner to gully. The 'nighthawk' shot down for seven from 17 balls. Thanks for the memories.

The concept of the 'nighthawk' bemused David Gower, who was out in New Zealand commentating. Whereas a traditional nightwatchman is installed to protect the established batters, Broad will not do that. He's there for a good time, not a long time. To bring disorder and then depart.

If you are due in after him, it's best to be ready - but why wouldn't you want to be batting in this England team? You have permission to show your skill, a licence to thrill, a mandate to entertain.

"I've said a few times now that the amount of freedom we have going out to bat is phenomenal," said Harry Brook, backed to be a "global superstar" by Stokes and described as "undroppable" by Sky Sports' Michael Atherton after continuing his electric start to Test cricket with two half-centuries in Tauranga, 89 off 81 balls in the first innings and 54 off 41 in the second.

Brook now has six fifty-plus scores in eight knocks - including three tons in Pakistan in December - an average of 77.87 and a strike-rate of 96.88. He's having fun. "I've never felt like that before. I feel like I can go out and do whatever I want. Even if there's still people on the boundary, I'm still allowed to try to clear them. I've played five games now and enjoyed every single one of them."

Having come close a few times to breaking Gilbert Jessop's England-record 76-ball Test hundred, set against Australia at The Oval in 1902, it would be no surprise if Brook surpassed that soon. It's probably less likely that Joe Root does it but Brook's fellow Yorkshireman sure is embracing Bazball.

Image: Joe Root was twice out reverse scooping or sweeping in the pink-ball Test against New Zealand

Root has built his reputation and run-scoring on balletic poise at the crease, yet he is proving one of England's most innovative and inventive batters with the reverse scoop/sweep a staple shot.

It twice cost him his wicket in the pink-ball Test against New Zealand but he was told by head coach McCullum to keep playing a stroke that has brought him plenty of success as well as his downfall. To entertain, to have fun. And England fans cannot say this ride with Baz and Ben has not been fun.

Those who got up or stayed up to watch the Ashes last winter were dealt crushing blow after crushing blow. Those getting up or staying up to watch the first Test in New Zealand saw crushing sixes and Broad crushing the stumps of a very decent top order.

Back in Australia, if you recall, Broad was more Brigadier Block then 'nighthawk', digging in for 35 balls and 47 minutes to help England scrape a draw in Sydney in a series they lost 4-0. They were then amid a run of one win in 17 Tests. They have now won 10 out of 11.

Image: England's win in Mount Maunganui was their 10th in their last 11 Tests

"It's completely unrecognisable," said Broad. "It's a bit of a shame there's not a fly-on-the-wall documentary on it because it's amazing to be part of. I'm so lucky to see it first-hand.

"Honestly, since June, I can't remember a negative word in the dressing room. It's phenomenal to watch how Baz and Stokesy go about their business."

This new England have made 'nighthawk' and 'Bazball' commonly-used terms - too commonly, you could argue - and pretty much eliminated the word 'draw'. They have not had one under Stokes and McCullum and unless the weather intervenes, they might not have one for some time to come.

Losses could come. The Bazball bubble could burst. But it has not yet. Home. Away. Red ball. Pink ball. Batting first. Batting last. England are winning whatever the circumstances.

They have only lost once, to South Africa in August, and that was not because they were too aggressive, said McCullum, but too timid. They have rectified that since.

They can still get stronger, too. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood can inject some pace into proceedings while Jonny Bairstow, when fully over the broken leg he sustained on a Leeds golf course in September, will probably slot back into the batting line-up. But goodness knows where. Opener?

Looking ahead, Ashes holders Australia visit England this summer and you imagine they will make a better first of that series than the one there are currently 2-0 down in in India. England then head to India themselves in early 2024 for what is surely the toughest challenge in world cricket.

With those two sides to face, the victories could diminish but the fun won't. Isn't that right, Nighthawk?