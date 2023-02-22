Women's T20 World Cup: England, Australia, South Africa and India fight for place in final

England and Australia are standout favourites for the Women's T20 World Cup, but India pose a tough test for the holders in the semi-finals, according to former England captain and Sky Sports pundit Nasser Hussain.

After going unbeaten in the group stages, both England and Australia finished top of their pools, with India and South Africa making up the final two sports.

Holders Australia face India on Thursday and England play the hosts on Friday, with both games live on Sky Sports Cricket.

After England's convincing 114-run victory over Pakistan, Hussain believes Heather Knight's side can end Australia's dominance if they reach Sunday's final.

"It's been Australia, daylight and the rest. I think it's changed now. It's Australia, England, daylight and then the rest," Hussain said.

"Australia and England have been so far above the others in this tournament. The one side that has beaten them (Australia) is India, so they will fancy their chances.

"Australia seem to get better and better and better. That's why England are playing this brand of cricket. They could've rocked up here and got 150 and won, but you rock up against Australia and get 150 in the final, you will lose that.

"Tammy (Beaumont) played in a 50-over final and England got 285 chasing, which was a pretty good score. The problem was Australia got 360 batting first. You have to get above par against Australia, and that's why England are playing the way they are."

India v Australia is a "good match-up"

Tammy Beaumont believes that India's opening batters and middle order can trouble Australia, adding that they have done well against the holders before.

"They've (Australia) got an incredible record in World T20s and T20s as a whole. They have match-winners throughout, and if they lose a couple of early wickets, it doesn't stop them," she said.

"They know how to win games of cricket. It's hard to pinpoint a couple of [key players], I could go through the whole 11.

"India are a very good match-up against Australia. Their opening bowlers don't like bowling to left-hand right-hand so much.

"(Smriti) Mandhana at the top makes a difference and Deepti Sharma through the middle. Also, someone like (Richa) Ghosh, who can take on their spinners and can clear the ropes. They go hard against Australia and tend to go pretty well."

Ghosh struck an impressive 47 not out against England, 44 not out against the West Indies and 31 not out against Pakistan, notching important middle-order runs for India.

Ahead of the semi-final against Australia, Ghosh said the India squad are confident they can reach Sunday's final.

"They are a strong team, but we can beat them," she said.

"We know the weak spot of Australia and we are planning against it, but I will not say what that is because then they will come prepared.

"We are also trying to improve our mindset. Everyone has the [ability], but the team that is mentally strong will win. We have been working on that."

Nasser: Sleeping giant was woken up

While India's women's game has not come as far along as Australia or England, Hussain believes they will be the main challengers in the future due to the increased investment in the women's game and the Women's Premier League.

"There is now a long-term expectation because Indian cricket has taken time to catch up. During the World Cup in 2017, India got to the final and suddenly the sleeping giant was woken up," he said.

"It means in five years' time it is obviously going to be India who will be the massive challengers to England and Australia.

"With what is happening in the part of the world with women's cricket, they are going to be a massive challenge. The expectation isn't there at the moment."

