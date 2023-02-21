Sciver-Brunts star against Pakistan as England turn attention to T20 World Cup semi-final

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the form batter in the world, according to Tammy Beaumont, who also praised Katherine Sciver-Brunt's display in England's emphatic T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan.

Knowing a win would see them through to the semi-finals as group winners, having already ensured qualification with victory over the West Indies, England put on a near flawless performance in Cape Town.

Nat Sciver-Brunt finished on 81 not out from just 40 balls as England set a record World Cup score of 213-5.

She is now the highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 176 in four matches and goes into Friday's semi-final against South Africa in the form of her life.

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket after the match, Beaumont believes Sciver-Brunt can get even better as the tournament goes on.

"The way Nat is playing at the moment, there is no-one better in the world. She is striking the ball so hard. It's brilliant to watch. She is going from strength to strength and getting better with every game."

Beaumont: Every batter has contributed

It is not just Sciver-Brunt who has impressed with the bat, with all of the top order getting runs at some point in the tournament so far.

Under new head coach Jon Lewis, the batters have been given a licence to thrill, and Beaumont believes the younger players have taken some of the pressure off the experienced heads.

"Normally they get off to such good starts and they can build off the back of that," she said.

"Nat Sciver-Brunt was playing an anchor role at the Commonwealth Games but now she is able to player her natural game. She scores so easily. I think they've almost taken the pressure off the older players.

"The key thing is you see contributions all the way down the order with the batting.

"[Danni] Wyatt in this game, [Sophia] Dunkley has got a good score, Alice Capsey got the fastest 50 in the tournament so far, Nat Sciver-Brunt is in red-hot form. They're not searching for any batting"

Nasser Hussain felt that England had not played the perfect game until Tuesday and says the win over Pakistan is "the ideal way" to get to the semi-finals.

'Katherine Sciver-Brunt heartbeat of the England team'

Katherine Sciver-Brunt had finished with figures of 0-39 from three overs in the 11-run win over India on Saturday but bounced back against Pakistan by taking 2-14 from four overs.

Beaumont added: "That is quite a rare occurrence that Katherine had a day like she did against India. It was very important for her to get back out there.

"She is a real competitor and always trying to get at the batter. She is the heartbeat of the England team. Getting her back out there in good form is very important."

England will face South Africa in the second semi-final on Friday, a day after Australia play India in the first, with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm (1pm first ball).