Joe Root says Ben Stokes captaincy is 'brilliant and brave' as England pile pressure on New Zealand in second Test

Joe Root described the declaration from Ben Stokes as 'brilliant and brave' as England took firm control of the second Test against New Zealand.

England resumed on 315-3 at Wellington's Basin Reserve and Root led the way with 153no as Stokes declared on 435-8 just before lunch.

The declaration swung the game England's way, like it did in Rawalpindi in December against Pakistan and Mount Maunganui last week.

Image: Root praised Ben Stokes' "brave" decision to declare just before lunch

After day two was stopped early due to rain, New Zealand slumped to 138-7 and Root was full of praise for Stokes' ability to affect the game.

"I just think it was a brilliant call from Ben. It would have been very easy for us to keep going and, if we had, we might not be sat here with them seven down now. Credit to him, he's just walked so naturally into the role, he's managing the game really well and everyone is responding to it," he said.

Image: James Anderson picked up three wickets for England

"It just seemed a very brave and attacking option. Full credit to Ben, as you'd expect, for taking it on. The decisions he's making under pressure, the way that he's managing the team and his players, is as good as I've seen.

"He's that kind of big-game player and there will be a situation where we'll be up against it, and he'll stand up and deliver. It's a matter of time in my eyes. Ultimately, I think it's more important the contributions he's making as a leader at the minute because he's getting the best out of 10 other players, and that in itself is massive for this team.

Image: England claimed seven wickets on day two

"There were times when I was overly focused on everyone else, and there were probably times when I was overly focused on myself. I think it just comes through time and experience of understanding how you manage both."

David Gower, a former England captain himself, added Stokes will always be able to rely on Root in tough moments.

"When England played New Zealand at Lord's last year, it needed a Root hundred to keep them on track," he said on BT Sports.

"What is important is having someone like Joe in your side, who you can rely on above most others. There were some fantastic, glamorous performances from other players last summer, but you want Joe to be Joe.

Image: Jack Leach took three wickets

"All you want to do as a player who has been a captain in camp for quite some time is feel valued."

'Team player' Root shows importance

While England have won all but one Test since Stokes took over as captain last year, Root's own form has ebbed and flowed.

But he was amongst the runs again in New Zealand after his half-century in the first Test and his first ton in eight matches during the second Test.

Image: Root hit his first century in eight matches as he returned to form

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook said on BT Sport he empathises with the difficulties of relinquishing the captaincy.

"Joe is all about the team. I think he was probably so conscious, almost overly conscious, and he said that he was overthinking things," Cook said.

"But I know for a fact that in that side, those runs he scores is what Ben Stokes he wants. Maybe he's not at the strike rate of 100 that other people might be capable off, 150 of 200 balls when you're 20-3, we'll take that every day of the week as an England fan."

